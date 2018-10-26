2019: APC supporters protest over alleged replacement of candidate in Niger state

- The ruling APC continues to battle internal crisis regarding the upcoming 2019 general elections
- The party supporters in Niger state are currently aggrieved over an alleged substitution of candidates
- The supporters stormed the Niger state Government House to express their dismay over the situation
A report by Channels Television indicates that a crowd of protesters blocked the road leading to the Niger state Government House on Thursday, October 25, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of replacing their candidate.
According to the report, the protesters said Jafaru Illiyasu Auna won the APC ticket to contest for the Magama/Mariga/Rijau federal constituency but he was replaced with Shehu Saleh, who had contested for Zone C senatorial ticket in the state.
They alleged that the certificate of return given to Auna had been withdrawn by the national leadership of the APC.
Over the last three weeks, there have been series of protests by APC supporters in Niger state over alleged interference by the national leadership of the party.
This, the aggrieved supporters say, may negatively affect the party’s chances in the 2019 general elections.
Similarly, some youths under aegis of Tudun Wada Youth Association (TWAA) on Sunday, October 21, in Kaduna took to the streets of the state and set hundreds of brooms ablaze to protest the decision of the party to deny Senator Shehu Sani a return ticket to the Senate in 2019.
The protesters who marched through the streets of Kaduna south local government chanting anti-government songs, hurled curses on Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir Elrufai, who they blamed for the senator's ordeal.
The leader of the group, Abubakar Garba Musa who spoke to journalists during the protest, said the governor subverted the will of the people and mounted pressure on the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to remove Senator Sani's name from the party's list of candidates for the 2019 elections.
