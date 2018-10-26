Trouble for Mourinho as Man United star rejects new deal

- Anthony Martial has rejected a new deal at Manchester United
- But the Red Devils are hopeful of him changing his decision
- The Frenchman is wanted by Spanish giants Real Madrid
France international Anthony Martial has reportedly rejected a new deal to stay at Premier League giants Manchester United.
Anthony Martial has failed to fully establish himself at Old Trafford despite being a big hit with the fans.
According to the report by Sky Sports, the attacking midfielder has refused to sign a new deal, although Manchester United chiefs are hopeful of him changing his decision.
There have been news that Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United after failing to make the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
He was also reported to have had a bust up with United manager Jose Mourinho after the birth of his new child which made him miss some days in training.
Martial has been in good form of late scoring three times in his last three games, including a brace in the Red Devils 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
He has made 145 appearances for the club since his £36 million move from Monaco in 2015, scoring 40 goals in that period.
Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United striker Anthony Martial reportedly emerged as a transfer target for reigning Spanish and European League champions Real Madrid.
Anthony Martial's current contract at Old Trafford will expire next summer, and there are reports that Manchester United are planning to offer the Frenchman a new deal.
