76 names for presidency as INEC publishes particulars of candidates

- INEC has published the names of candidates contesting for 2019 presidential election

- The commission also published the particulars of the candidates and their running mates

- Vice president Yemi Osinbajo's name was published as President Buhari's running mate for 2019 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Thursday, October 25, published the forms and particulars of presidential and National Assembly candidates of political parties submitted for the 2019 general elections.

Daily Trust reports that names of 76 presidential candidates being sponsored by their political parties, including detailed information about their personalities were also published by the electoral empire.

Legit.ng gathered that it was the same for candidates vying for seats in the National Assembly.

The forms/particulars which were for purposes of claims and objections ,were pasted at the offices of INEC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as its offices across the federation.

According of the newspaper, INEC reported that the lists were still being pasted at the entrance as at 8:30 pm.

A senior official of the commission explained that what the commission did does not amount to the publication of the full list of candidates as that would be done by January 17 next year as provided in the time table and schedule of activities.

A scrutiny of the particulars of candidates pasted at the FCT office of the commission showed that President Muhammadu Buhari is the candidate of the APC with Professor Yemi Osinbajo as his running mate; while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the candidate of the opposition PDP with former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi as his running mate.

Others included Obadiah Mailafia as presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with Professor Tanimowo Nasiru as his running mate.

The forms and particulars of 22 candidates for the single FCT senatorial seat as well as 24 candidates vying for two House of Representatives seats were also displayed at the FCT office of INEC.

Those contesting for the Senate seat were Zephania Jisalo (APC), Senator Philip Aduda (PDP), Esther Audu (ADC) and Eric Ibe (SDP).

The forms indicated that the candidate for the House of Representatives for AMAC/Bwari is Lamorde Halilu (APC), Micah Jiba (PDP) while Ene Idoko-Abel is of the ADC.

Other political parties whose candidates’ particulars/forms were displayed included the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), KOWA party and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be announcing candidates for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

