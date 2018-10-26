5 corps members kidnapped in Port Harcourt, rescued by Imo police

- Five corps members were kidnapped on their way to camp

- They were kidnapped along with their drivers

- Police, however, said they have been rescued, and manhunt going on the kidnappers

It would have been a new strike of tragedy for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as five of its prospective corps members were kidnapped on their way to NYSC orientation camp in Rivers and Akwa Ibom but were later rescued by the police.

In a report available in The Punch, the five corps members who were coming from Oyo state were kidnapped in the Owerri-Port Harcourt expressway and taken to the Umuapu forest in the Ohaji/Egbema local government area of Imo state.

Legit.ng gathers that besides the fresh corps members going for their 3-week orientation exercise, the two drivers conveying them were also kidnapped.

The Imo police command while briefing the journalists on the unfortunate incident said the families of the victims were contacted by the kidnappers who demanded N5m ransom.

The Imo state commissioner of police, Dasuki Galadanchi, gave the names of the victims as Abiola Temitope, Olubisi Adekanmi, Jose Temitayo, Folarin Opeyemi and Shonibare Ademola, Uzondu and Raymond Ojodahe.

He said: "The victims were travelling from Ibadan to Port Harcourt. Five out of the seven of them are prospective corps members. They were on their way to the NYSC orientation camps in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states for the three weeks camping.

“They were kidnapped around 5am on Wednesday, October 24, at Umuapu, on the Owerri-Port-Harcourt Expressway. The kidnappers took them to a forest and dispossessed them of all their belongings, including money, phones, ATM cards and voter cards.

“They compelled them to call their relatives at home to speak to them. Immediately contact was established, they instilled fear in the parents and demanded N5m for their freedom.”

Shedding more light on how the victims were rescued, the commissioner of police said the police were alerted through intelligence gathering and security operatives were deployed to manhunt the fleeing kidnappers.

He said: "The operatives went into the bush and on sighting the officers, the kidnappers abandoned their victims and fled. We rescued them unhurt, but the hoodlums made away with their valuables.

“This is part of the dividends of community policing. I urge Imo state residents to keep sharing information with the police. We cannot do it alone.”

One of the victims, Abiola while revealing how it happened said their bus were stopped at a gunpoint by the 5-man gang.

He said: “They stopped our bus and ordered us at gunpoint to follow them into the forest. They were five with guns and machetes.

“In the bush, they took our belongings except our credentials and ordered us to call our parents. They made a demand of N5m, but they later brought it down to N3m.

“They ordered us to close our eyes. They were even quarrelling on how to share our personal belongings which they took from us. It was in the process that the police intervened and they abandoned us and ran away.”

