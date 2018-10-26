Fans call the beef between BBNaija’s Deeone and Ifuennada publicity stunt due to their recent moves

For many celebrities, getting the attention of fans is of utmost importance and judging by what has long obtained in the entertainment industry, a lot of stunts can be pulled to make this happen.

On this note, former BBNaija contestants Deeone and Ifuennada were earlier reported to have had a squabble that led them into calling each other names on Instagram.

As reported by Legit.ng, the quarrel had emanated from a slight joke that was taken the wrong way. It would appear that the duo whose clash had been noticed by many of their fans have just made it known that they have looked past their old wounds and they have let bygone be bygone.

Deeone first made the move to settle their score by taking to his Instagram page to beg for Ifuennada's forgiveness and ask her to let love lead. Following his post, the BBNaija female contestant released a video in which she acknowledged the comedian's request for pardon and granted it.

The comedian wrote an impressive caption to this note: "No matter the misunderstanding you still remain my friend, let bygone be bygone you can now call me #LetLoveLead #ByTheWayYourProductsAreAmazing."

According to her, she forgave her former housemate even despite the endless messages she received from people telling her to ignore Deeone's message and behave like he no longer exists to her.

Although many are happy that the two have cemented their friendship again, some of them can't get past the fact that the whole drama between the two was just a publicity stunt.

Their reason for hanging on to this thought is quite explainable judging from the way the duo had gone about settling their rift.

True enough, Deeone who is a comedian had asked that Ifuennada should let bygone be bygone. But the fact that he had promoted her hair care brand by using both a picture and caption to this effect cannot but be overlooked.

On the part of Ifuennada, in the midst of saying she had forgiven Deeone talked about his upcoming show in Abuja. All these have made the fans to conclude that the entire fiasco between them was just to get the attention of fans.

To this effect, many of these fans relayed their thoughts and suspicions. Some were not pleased with the supposed stunt pulled by the two BBNaija ex-contestants, others did not seem to mind at all.

See some of the reactions below:

claire_onyekachi: "Ya all be killing yourselves over this?? Personally I think this fight was planned by @ifuennada and @comediandeeone to get hyped and get noticed here again.. nice game guys...your plans worked...if you think same with me, gather here for selfie"

jollie_bebe: "@ifuennada We are all sorry on bhalf of deone, u just happened to be de scape goat, deone use to draw public attension for his upcoming show"

applebumzy: "with dis ifu reply to his post gos to mean all he said abt her being an asu is confirmed. Una kuku fit eachother keep running mad here while everywhere dey stew for odas..Las las you both will be fine. Attention seakers.."

dayvezaggard007: "When celebrities are fighting ,as long as e don reach internet forget it , it's stunt,just say ,eya , aww,sorry ,bye ,don't get yourselves involved ... Pandol is expensive now Biko, it's none of your business."

officialmarkspyrocket: "Looool @ifuennada so D's was a stunt after all?"

ka_tolulope: "All na acted script, just social media publicity stunt, quest for fame, more followers and cheap advert for the #deeoneevicted show. #instablog9ja #tundeednut must publicize it for dem.Also advert for #ifuennada products. smh. You go dirty on each other for fame, people stay awake to comment and gossip while u flex and rejoice."

jaycinta_: "All deeone was looking for was just fame!...Because He's been totally forgotten by Nigerians..Tcheeeeew."

dieu_belle: "It was all a publicity stunt to get media attention for his show. Nicely done"

Source: Legit.ng