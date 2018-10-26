Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Singer Sinead O’Connor who struggled with mental health converts to Islam



- Irish rock star Sinead O’Connor, recently revealed on Twitter that she has converted to Islam

- She also changed her name to Shuhada Davitt, with Shuhada meaning ‘martyrs’ in Arabic

- This is coming after she took up the Catholic faith and was ordained a priest by a fringe catholic group in the 1990s

When it comes to spirituality and discovering the essence of self, it appears almost everyone is on a personal journey and while some are yet to find that satisfaction, the same cannot be said for Irish singer, Sinead O'Connor who has left many people stunned with her latest announcement.

The rock star and mother of four who has been known to struggle with mental illness, recently embraced the faith of Islam. She announced the news on Twitter where she shared a photo of herself wearing a hijab.

Sharing the news, she said: "This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim.This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada."

