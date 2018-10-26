Singer Sinead O’Connor who struggled with mental health converts to Islam

- Irish rock star Sinead O’Connor, recently revealed on Twitter that she has converted to Islam

- She also changed her name to Shuhada Davitt, with Shuhada meaning ‘martyrs’ in Arabic

- This is coming after she took up the Catholic faith and was ordained a priest by a fringe catholic group in the 1990s

When it comes to spirituality and discovering the essence of self, it appears almost everyone is on a personal journey and while some are yet to find that satisfaction, the same cannot be said for Irish singer, Sinead O'Connor who has left many people stunned with her latest announcement.

The rock star and mother of four who has been known to struggle with mental illness, recently embraced the faith of Islam. She announced the news on Twitter where she shared a photo of herself wearing a hijab.

Sharing the news, she said: "This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim.This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian's journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada."

READ ALSO: Unhappy bride makes away with husband’s properties days after their honeymoon

READ ALSO: Olamide celebrates late singer Dagrin on his posthumous birthday

The 51-year-old shocked members of the Roman Catholic faith when she was ordained a priest by a fringe Catholic group known as the Irish Orthodox and Apostolic Church back in the 1990s, but she appears to have closed the door on Christianity for good.

O'Connor also changed her twitter profile photo to a Nike tick with the caption 'wear a hijab. Just do it.' She went on to reveal that she has been getting numerous welcome messages from her Muslim brothers and sisters.

Shuhada Davitt is an Irish singer-songwriter who rose to fame in the late 1980s with her debut album The Lion and the Cobra.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Get the hottest gist on Africa Love Aid

Timaya Turns Pastor at Felabration 2018, Asks Fans to Lay Their 'Hands on Their Heads' | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng