Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver

- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary was rude to him

In this brutal Nigerian economy, Bobrisky, as an employer of labour is a blessing to some people as he reveals through his disclosure that he apparently pays better than even big and reputable organisations. Just recently, the cross dresser surprised James (aka 'they didn't caught me') with a cash gift of N100,000 just because he admires him.

So clearly, money is not a problem for the bleaching cream expert. In a recent post shared on Snapchat, he, however, got his heart diced when his goodwill was turned into child's play. Apparently, Bobrisky had to take the tough decision to sack his driver who according to him earned N300,000 monthly but had the guts to be rude to him.

Informing his fans of the drama, he revealed that the not-so-lucky driver hissed at him while he was speaking. A heart-broken Bob stated that he can't stand being disrespected after being nothing but a good person.

READ ALSO: Olamide celebrates late Dagrin on his posthumous birthday (photo)

Bobrisky sacks driver, reveals he gives him N300k per month

It also appears Bob won't be taking him back as he tasked him with looking for another employer who will pay him such amount for driving them around.

Meanwhile, fashion designer Toyin Lawani revealed why her and Bobrisky don't see eye to eye. In a recent interview, the diva opened up about the betrayal she got after she was hurt by the male barbie.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Bobrisky bares it all on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng