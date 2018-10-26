Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful

- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver
- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary was rude to him
In this brutal Nigerian economy, Bobrisky, as an employer of labour is a blessing to some people as he reveals through his disclosure that he apparently pays better than even big and reputable organisations. Just recently, the cross dresser surprised James (aka 'they didn't caught me') with a cash gift of N100,000 just because he admires him.
So clearly, money is not a problem for the bleaching cream expert. In a recent post shared on Snapchat, he, however, got his heart diced when his goodwill was turned into child's play. Apparently, Bobrisky had to take the tough decision to sack his driver who according to him earned N300,000 monthly but had the guts to be rude to him.
Informing his fans of the drama, he revealed that the not-so-lucky driver hissed at him while he was speaking. A heart-broken Bob stated that he can't stand being disrespected after being nothing but a good person.
READ ALSO: Olamide celebrates late Dagrin on his posthumous birthday (photo)
Bobrisky sacks driver, reveals he gives him N300k per month
It also appears Bob won't be taking him back as he tasked him with looking for another employer who will pay him such amount for driving them around.
Meanwhile, fashion designer Toyin Lawani revealed why her and Bobrisky don't see eye to eye. In a recent interview, the diva opened up about the betrayal she got after she was hurt by the male barbie.
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
Bobrisky bares it all on Legit TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces
By Chinonso Alozie OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the
Atiku declares paltry N20m yearly income
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, believed to be a multi-billionaire has declared a paltry yearly personal income of N20 million. The shocking revelation
Bobrisky angrily sacks his driver who he pays N300,000 per month, says he was disrespectful
- Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has revealed that he sacked his driver- According to him the man who was placed on a N300,000 monthly salary
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Fashola reveals why southwest must re-elect Buhari in 2019
- Minister of power, works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, has urged people of southwest zone to vote for President Buhari in 2019- He said the
Uzodinma Vs Nwosu: Imo APC asks Judge to hands-off suit, alleges bias
By Ikechukwu NnochiriABUJA—An Abuja High Court sitting at Bwari, on Tuesday, indefinitely adjourned hearing on dispute over who should be recognised as the authentic governorship
Zenith bank splashes N24.6m on women basketball league
Zenith Bank Plc on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 unveiled a N24.6m sponsorship package for the Women Basketball Premier League sponsored by the bank.Speaking at the
AFRICMIL sues Buhari over withdrawal of $496m for purchase of Tucano aircraft
The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, AFRICMIL, a civil society organisation, has filed a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari over the purchase of
I’m here to let the people know that Fayose is not alone – Fani-Kayode
By Onozure Dania Lagos- The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, was on Monday remanded in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, custody, after
Why we stopped Shiite’s procession in Kano - Police
- Kano state police command has stopped Shiite's planned procession in the state- The police public relations officer in the state, Magaji Musa Majia, made
Post Your Comment below: >>