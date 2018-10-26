We’re winning battle against Okorocha — Allied Forces

By Chinonso Alozie
OWERRI—SPOKESPERSON of the Coalition of Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders known as Imo Allied Forces, Theodore Ekechi, yesterday said that the ongoing political battle between the coalition and Governor Rochas Okorocha was achieving it’s desired results.
Ekechi who spoke to Vanguard in Owerri, boasted that the group had succeeded in making it difficult for “Okorocha to install his preferred successor for 2019 governorship, Uche Nwosu.”
His statement came at a time Okorocha’s loyalists led by the secretary general, ‘Southeast for President Muhammadu Buhari’,Mr. Charles Chalvon had threatened to dump the party should the APC fail to submit the name of Nwosu as the 2019 governorship candidate in the state.
Chalvon, among other things said: “We are pleading with the national chairman of our party, Adams Oshiomhole not to do anything that will end the existence of the party in this state. APC is Okorocha and Okorocha is APC. Some of us left PDP because of this kind of thing and now, it is happening in APC.”
Recall that an Abuja High Court had adjourned till further notice, the case of the Imo APC governorship ticket between Senator Hope Uzodimma and Uche Nwosu.
According to Ekechi, “We want the whole world to know that Imo people are not cowards and there are still men in Imo State. We have dragged Rochas to Sokoto; we have dragged him to Bauchi and to Daura.
“We have relocated him from Owerri. He doesn’t live in Owerri anymore. This is the victory I want people to see. Let us wait, which ever way it goes, Imo people can now decide whether they want anything connected to Rochas Okorocha directly or indirectly.”
