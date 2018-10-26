NSCDC arrests 29 suspected drug peddlers in Borno

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Borno, on Friday said it has arrested 29 suspected drug dealers in the state.
The Commandant of the corps, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, told the Newsmen in Maiduguri that suspects were apprehended during a joint patrol with the military on Thursday at the metropolis.
Hoodlums invade Delta police station, assault DPO, DCO
Abdullahi said that a joint operation was initiated by security agents to stem criminal activities and enhance security network in the state.
He disclosed that the suspects were arrested at various locations in the metropolis, adding that large quantities of suspected psychotropic substances were also recovered from them.
The commandant added that the suspects would be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), for prosecution.
He reiterated the commitments of the corps to partner with other security agencies, to protect lives and property in the state.
