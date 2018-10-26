Attack on APC candidate: Akwa Ibom govt set to submit itself to IGP

- Akwam Ibom state government said it was willing to submit itself to IGP

- This was followed by the petition against it by APC

- APC in its petition accused the governor and his party of masterminding assault on its candidate

Following a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim on an alleged attack of gun shooting on All Progressives Congress (APC)’s governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, Nsima Ekere, the state governor, Udom Emmanuel has elected a team coordinator to IGP in Abuja.

This Day report that in a statement given out by the commissioner for information in the state, Charles Udoh, the move was expedient by the governor of the state to clear his name off the allegation by APC that he and his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were responsible for the assault.

Legit.ng gathers that the commissioner of information also said the Akwa Ibom state government was willing submit itself for thorough investigation on the allegation that its loyalists were responsible for the destruction of the campaign banner of president Buhari.

Recall that APC Akwa Ibom chapter, in a letter to IGP and President Buhari accused the ruling party in the state of assault on APC's gubernatorial candidate, Ekere, and some members of he APC in the state.

According to APC media aide, Etim: "Bullets were fired into Nsima Ekere’s bedroom (and) Udom Emmanuel and PDP have been destroying Ekere’s campaign billboards. Some of our members, notably Utitofon Okon and Mfon have been shot. Attempts were made on their lives.

“Based on all these acts of violence and intimidation, the party wrote a petition to the President. The petition was signed by the state chairman, Ini Okopido. The police are investigating our petition.

“We simply requested the president to come to our help. In 2015, 30 of our supporters were killed on election day alone by thugs hired by the PDP. Those thugs are still being used till today. We don’t want our people to be killed again.”

But in its rejoinder the state government through its commissioner for information said they were ready for investigation.

He said: "Akwa Ibom state Governor, Udom Emmanuel has elected to lead his team of campaign coordinators to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who summoned them and accused them of various misdemeanours based on a petition by the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Ini Okopido sent to President Muhammadu Buhari that he quickly minuted to his chief of staff who, in line with orders, minuted to IG for immediate investigation.

"The issue here borders on destruction of Buhari’s presidential campaign billboards in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, a charge PDP and the environment commissioner have denied and clarified. The general plank for the invitation, according to the police, openly revolved around instigation to cause violence.

"All the persons invited by the Inspector General of Police curiously are the key officers of Udom Emmanuel Divine Mandate Organisation (EDMO), the vehicle for Udom’s re-election.

“Those invited to appear are the Chairperson of Divine Mandate, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, a retired Nigerian Air Force personnel and former head of the Presidential Air Fleet and former Military dministrator of Akwa Ibom State.

"Also invited by the IG for questioning is the PDP Chairman in the State, Paul Ekpo; the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke; the Commissioner for Cnvironment, Iniobong Essien; the Senior Special Assistant on Security, Fubara Duke; the Chairman of Uyo Local Government Council and the Chairman of the Uyo Market Association (UMA)

“A security agency established by law has invited us so we have to honour. We obey laws here. It started with the billboard issue and the IG sent a team from Abuja that investigated and even detained the commissioner for environment for no just cause.

"Is this their concept to intimidate and take over Akwa Ibom state that they have been orchestrating and boasting about? Acceptability is at the polls. Let’s go there. We are ready.

“The APC conducted their governorship primaries in this State and three persons were killed, no petitions, no investigations, no arrest, no prosecution. As a fallout from the primaries, a police station was burnt in Okobo Local Government Area, and other sundry but weighty infractions, yet the police looked at the left and ignored the incidences at the right even with photo evidence and outcries."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng the Akwa Ibom state chapter of the APC had raised alarm over what it termed as employment scam masterminded by the government of the state.

In a statement signed and made available to the media by the state's APC publicity secretary, Nkereuwem Enyongekere, the party described the recent advertisement of vacancies to the civil service of the state as a sheer scam.

Source: Legit.ng