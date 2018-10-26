PDP for 16 years did not have one-tenth of APC’s achievements within 3 years - SGF

- The SGF, Boss Mustapha, said the APC-led administration has outperformed the PDP-led government
- He the achievements recorded in the 16 years of PDP administration do not constitute one-tenth of what APC has achieved in three years
- He promised that to make available a document that will detail the achievements of the ruling party
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in its 16 years of power, did not achieve up to one-tenth what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has achieved in three years.
He said this on Wednesday, October 24, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where President Buhari hosted a dinner for youth political appointees, Vanguard reports.
Mustapha, who stressed that the Buhari-led government had achieved so much, promised to make available a document which was put together by his office.
READ ALSO: Man who climbed mast, undergoing psychiatric evaluation - Adamawa Police
According to him, the document which he called a midterm report, captures what the government has been able to achieve in just about two and a half years.
“If we have to make a comparison of what has been achieved in the last couple of years, the 16 years of PDP administration will not constitute one-tenth of what we have been able to achieve in the last three and half years. We went to the 2015 elections with promises, but we will go to the 2019 elections with our scorecard,” he said.
However, the executive director of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Jasper Azuatalam, told President Buhari that most Nigerians were currently disappointed at him because he had failed to perform the magic they had expected of him.
He also said it would be the worst thing for Nigeria if power slipped back to the PDP in 2019.
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Meanwhile, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research unit of the Economist Magazine, suggested that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat President Buhari in 2019 presidential election.
This Day reports that the EIU made the latest prediction in its country report on Nigeria, dated October 17, which was obtained on Thursday, October 25.
The London based magazine said: “The Economist Intelligence Unit expects that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, will lose power at the February 2019 elections and that the next government will be led by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, although his administration will be fragile."
2019 Presidency: Nigerians reveal why they prefer Atiku to President Buhari - on Legit.ng TV:
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Yan mata tagwaye da aka sace a zamfara yayin da suke shirye-shiryen auren su
Al'ummar jihar Zamfara na kewa yayin da wasu barayi suka sace tagwaye wadanda ake shirye-shiryen bikin auren su.Masu garkuwan sun sace Hassana da Husainan ne
Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week
Roma forward Edin Džeko is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday three.Dzeko was crowned the winner following his
Opinion: Dagger in Shehu Sani’s back By Azu Ishiekwene
Editor's note: Azu Ishiekwene, a member of the board of the Global Editors Network writes on the travails of Senator Shehu Sani and the politics
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Kano State Govt. approves mandatory drug test for political appointees, civil servants
Kano— The Kano State Government has approved compulsory drug test for political appointees, civil servants and students seeking admission into the tertiary institutions. The Commissioner for
Obi, others to be honoured by Greg Univeristy
By Anayo Okoli UMUAHIA—PDP Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi; the senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa
Fayose remanded, pleads not guilty to N6.9bn fraud charge
After being in custody for five days, the immediate past Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday appeared before a Federal High Court, Lagos, charged
We will campaign vigorously for Sanwo-Olu, Buhari - Ambode
- Governor Ambode has promised to work for Sanwo-Olu who won Lagos APC governorship primary- He also promised to lead a strong campaign to ensure
Amazing 3 Fruits that Forces Men To Have Stronger Erections, Gives Men Sexual Stamina in the Bedroom… and They Are Powerless to Stop it!
“Who Else Wants To Discover 3 Amazing Miracle Fruits That Permanently Cures Weak Erections, Premature EjaculationAnd Low Libido?’ If you are looking for a natural method
Obasanjo attacks Tinubu, says former Lagos governor's position in APC is not known
- Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has attacked APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu- He said the former Lagos governor's position in APC is not known-
Post Your Comment below: >>