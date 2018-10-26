PDP for 16 years did not have one-tenth of APC’s achievements within 3 years - SGF

- The SGF, Boss Mustapha, said the APC-led administration has outperformed the PDP-led government

- He the achievements recorded in the 16 years of PDP administration do not constitute one-tenth of what APC has achieved in three years

- He promised that to make available a document that will detail the achievements of the ruling party

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in its 16 years of power, did not achieve up to one-tenth what the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has achieved in three years.

He said this on Wednesday, October 24, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where President Buhari hosted a dinner for youth political appointees, Vanguard reports.

Mustapha, who stressed that the Buhari-led government had achieved so much, promised to make available a document which was put together by his office.

According to him, the document which he called a midterm report, captures what the government has been able to achieve in just about two and a half years.

“If we have to make a comparison of what has been achieved in the last couple of years, the 16 years of PDP administration will not constitute one-tenth of what we have been able to achieve in the last three and half years. We went to the 2015 elections with promises, but we will go to the 2019 elections with our scorecard,” he said.

However, the executive director of Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Jasper Azuatalam, told President Buhari that most Nigerians were currently disappointed at him because he had failed to perform the magic they had expected of him.

He also said it would be the worst thing for Nigeria if power slipped back to the PDP in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research unit of the Economist Magazine, suggested that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat President Buhari in 2019 presidential election.

This Day reports that the EIU made the latest prediction in its country report on Nigeria, dated October 17, which was obtained on Thursday, October 25.

The London based magazine said: “The Economist Intelligence Unit expects that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, will lose power at the February 2019 elections and that the next government will be led by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, although his administration will be fragile."

