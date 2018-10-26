Daddy Freeze is highly pleased with Wizkid's video for Fever, calls it a masterpiece

The video of Wizkid's Fever has caused quite a ruckus on social media. This is due to the sensational role fellow musician Tiwa Savage played in it. Her character as a video vixen was indeed very controversial.

Amidst the controversy that has wound itself around the two music artistes involved in the making of Fever, religious pundit Daddy Freeze has dropped his thoughts about the video.

The controversial media personality aired his thought via his Instagram page. He posted a clip from the video shoot of Wizkid and Tiwa. Then he went on to add his opinion.

According to Daddy Freeze, the new video whose views has surpassed two million within 48 hours was a masterpiece. Just like Fathia Balogun who commended the love vibes between Wizkid and Tiwa was believable, the religious commentator said they had an amazing chemistry.

Daddy Freeze calls Wizkid's new video Fever a masterpiece

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Deeone And Ifuennada settle disagreements, fans say it's all publicity stunt

Daddy Freeze then went on to commend the singers on a job well done. Indeed, the OAP was full of praises for the video and the award winning musicians responsible for putting out a great performance

In fact, he went on to score the musicians 9.5 out of 10: "I think the video for #Fever is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa. Music is a profession, both were very professional. The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece. My score: 9.5 out of 10... ~FRZ."

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

The comment and opinion of Freeze has generated a lot of replies from fans and followers. They could not get past the fact that he had given such a good rating to such a video despite his being a 'online' pastor.

READ ALSO: Access your favourite news site Legit.ng instantly in 3 simple steps

Some of them expressed disappointment in him, while others approved of his opinion. See some reactions below:

aditu_eledumare: "Thank you daddyfreeze,both were very professional."

kunle.jimber: "The first positive comment I noted since #stew narrative started! @daddyfreeze nice "

victor.abbey.92: "Daddy freeze pls stay in one lane and be focus leave these celeb alone .remain in that ur path u are trending and teaching before u get people confuse."

chibyzjoseph: "Not my business. But @daddyfreeze if your wife is a musician will you like this video?"

tjessentialsbeauty: "I totally agree with you @daddyfreeze "

PAY ATTENTION: Love, relationship, marriage on Africa Love Aid

In the meanwhile, Tiwa Savage has been replying trolls who abuse or shame her due to the video she did with Wizkid who is 10 years younger than she is. Her replies have both been epic and expressive of her mood.

Source: Legit.ng