Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Daddy Freeze is highly pleased with Wizkid's video for Fever, calls it a masterpiece



The video of Wizkid's Fever has caused quite a ruckus on social media. This is due to the sensational role fellow musician Tiwa Savage played in it. Her character as a video vixen was indeed very controversial.

Amidst the controversy that has wound itself around the two music artistes involved in the making of Fever, religious pundit Daddy Freeze has dropped his thoughts about the video.

The controversial media personality aired his thought via his Instagram page. He posted a clip from the video shoot of Wizkid and Tiwa. Then he went on to add his opinion.

According to Daddy Freeze, the new video whose views has surpassed two million within 48 hours was a masterpiece. Just like Fathia Balogun who commended the love vibes between Wizkid and Tiwa was believable, the religious commentator said they had an amazing chemistry.

Daddy Freeze calls Wizkid's new video Fever a masterpiece

Daddy Freeze calls Wizkid's new video Fever a masterpiece

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Deeone And Ifuennada settle disagreements, fans say it's all publicity stunt

Daddy Freeze then went on to commend the singers on a job well done. Indeed, the OAP was full of praises for the video and the award winning musicians responsible for putting out a great performance

In fact, he went on to score the musicians 9.5 out of 10: "I think the video for #Fever is great, the chemistry is amazing, Wiz did a good job and so did Tiwa. Music is a profession, both were very professional. The video only served to give life to an already soulful masterpiece. My score: 9.5 out of 10... ~FRZ."

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

The comment and opinion of Freeze has generated a lot of replies from fans and followers. They could not get past the fact that he had given such a good rating to such a video despite his being a 'online' pastor.

READ ALSO: Access your favourite news site Legit.ng instantly in 3 simple steps

Some of them expressed disappointment in him, while others approved of his opinion. See some reactions below:

aditu_eledumare: "Thank you daddyfreeze,both were very professional."

kunle.jimber: "The first positive comment I noted since #stew narrative started! @daddyfreeze nice "

victor.abbey.92: "Daddy freeze pls stay in one lane and be focus leave these celeb alone .remain in that ur path u are trending and teaching before u get people confuse."

chibyzjoseph: "Not my business. But @daddyfreeze if your wife is a musician will you like this video?"

tjessentialsbeauty: "I totally agree with you @daddyfreeze "

PAY ATTENTION: Love, relationship, marriage on Africa Love Aid

In the meanwhile, Tiwa Savage has been replying trolls who abuse or shame her due to the video she did with Wizkid who is 10 years younger than she is. Her replies have both been epic and expressive of her mood.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 07:18:00 Yan mata tagwaye da aka sace a zamfara yayin da suke shirye-shiryen auren su

Yan mata tagwaye da aka sace a zamfara yayin da suke shirye-shiryen auren su

Al'ummar jihar Zamfara na kewa yayin da wasu barayi suka sace tagwaye wadanda ake shirye-shiryen bikin auren su.Masu garkuwan sun sace Hassana da Husainan ne

0 News 26/10/2018 07:18:00 Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week

Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week

Roma forward Edin Džeko is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday three.Dzeko was crowned the winner following his

0 News 26/10/2018 05:41:00 Opinion: Dagger in Shehu Sani’s back By Azu Ishiekwene

Opinion: Dagger in Shehu Sani’s back By Azu Ishiekwene

Editor's note: Azu Ishiekwene, a member of the board of the Global Editors Network writes on the travails of Senator Shehu Sani and the politics

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 08:47:00 We'll put pressure on President Buhari to sign PIGB bill - Saraki

We'll put pressure on President Buhari to sign PIGB bill - Saraki

- Dr Bukola Saraki is optimistic that the National Assembly will get presidential assent on the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB)- The Senate President said

0 News 21/10/2018 19:30:00 Retire all Service Chiefs, Anglican Bishop urges Buhari

Retire all Service Chiefs, Anglican Bishop urges Buhari

By Peter OkutuAbakaliki—THE Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Afikpo, Ebonyi State, Rev. Paul Udogu, weekend, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to retire all the service

0 News 23/10/2018 12:42:00 Buhari congratulates Emir of Zuru, Sani Sami, at 75

Buhari congratulates Emir of Zuru, Sani Sami, at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sani Sami, on his 75th birthday. The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by

0 News 24/10/2018 10:53:00 Meet pretty Elizabeth, an undergraduate who sells dried fish and pepper to fund her university education (video)

Meet pretty Elizabeth, an undergraduate who sells dried fish and pepper to fund her university education (video)

There is a saying which states that the best legacy you can leave for your child is a good education.Education is good but expensive especially

0 News 19/10/2018 14:36:00 Lifestyle: 'Daredevil' season 3 takes a lot of risks and as a result is one of the best seasons of Netflix's Marvel shows

Lifestyle: 'Daredevil' season 3 takes a lot of risks and as a result is one of the best seasons of Netflix's Marvel shows

“Marvel's Daredevil” makes its long-awaited return to Netflix for season three Friday. We last saw Matt Murdoch/Daredevil on “The Defenders” in 2017, but this is

0 News 23/10/2018 10:58:00 Ondo C&S Prophet Scares Church Member WIth Kidnap In Exchange For N150,000

Ondo C&S Prophet Scares Church Member WIth Kidnap In Exchange For N150,000

Godwin Ayenugha, the founder of Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Christ (C&S) in Igbokoda area of Ondo State, was arrested on Monday over an attempted

Most Watched Movies

cron