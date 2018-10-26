Photos of car worth millions used in selling bread in Anambra

When it comes to hustling in Nigeria, there are several levels to it and some will leave you ogling in surprise for lack of something better to do or say.

It is common to see people hawking bread on the streets. These goods are either placed on trays or in wheel barrows and marketed by the sellers to passersby. Sometimes, they are put in commercial buses and hawked.

However, it isn't everyday you see a someone use a multi-million naira car to sell bread.Currently trending on social media are photos of a clean Toyota Venza midsize-SUV with tinted glass spotted being used to market and sell bread at a particular location in Anambra state.

A Facebook user identified as Hon Ezeasor Ebubechukwuzo Kingsley, shared the photos and captioned it:"Inside the Village? They are Marketing bread With Toyota Venza tinted glass for that matter my sisters dream car! #ThisIsNigeria"

If this is yet another new marketing strategy, then it definitely worked seeing as it caught the attention of so many who were curious about the choice of car for the trade.

