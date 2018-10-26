Photos of car worth millions used in selling bread in Anambra

When it comes to hustling in Nigeria, there are several levels to it and some will leave you ogling in surprise for lack of something better to do or say.
It is common to see people hawking bread on the streets. These goods are either placed on trays or in wheel barrows and marketed by the sellers to passersby. Sometimes, they are put in commercial buses and hawked.
However, it isn't everyday you see a someone use a multi-million naira car to sell bread.Currently trending on social media are photos of a clean Toyota Venza midsize-SUV with tinted glass spotted being used to market and sell bread at a particular location in Anambra state.
A Facebook user identified as Hon Ezeasor Ebubechukwuzo Kingsley, shared the photos and captioned it:"Inside the Village? They are Marketing bread With Toyota Venza tinted glass for that matter my sisters dream car! #ThisIsNigeria"
READ ALSO: Unhappy bride makes away with husband’s properties days after their honeymoon
If this is yet another new marketing strategy, then it definitely worked seeing as it caught the attention of so many who were curious about the choice of car for the trade.
Meanwhile, Olamide has reportedly added yet another car to his luxurious fleet of cars. He hinted that he just purchased a brand new Bentley GT Continental.
PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App
Get the hottest gist on Africa Love Aid
Peace Abiamuwe Story: I Make N1.5k From My Palm Kernel Business and I’m Okay With It | Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Yan mata tagwaye da aka sace a zamfara yayin da suke shirye-shiryen auren su
Al'ummar jihar Zamfara na kewa yayin da wasu barayi suka sace tagwaye wadanda ake shirye-shiryen bikin auren su.Masu garkuwan sun sace Hassana da Husainan ne
Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week
Roma forward Edin Džeko is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday three.Dzeko was crowned the winner following his
Opinion: Dagger in Shehu Sani’s back By Azu Ishiekwene
Editor's note: Azu Ishiekwene, a member of the board of the Global Editors Network writes on the travails of Senator Shehu Sani and the politics
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Finance: Online dating could be worth $12 billion — and it's all thanks to Tinder, analyst says (MTCH)
Match Group is rallying Friday after a Wall Street analyst launched coverage with a bullish price target of $66 — 28% above where shares settled
Tech: Here's how Google's new $150 Home Hub compares to the Amazon Echo Show (AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG)
A year after Amazon introduced its first smart display, the Echo Show, Google has responded with its own version: the Google Home Hub. It's
There is something fundamentally wrong with the brains of those that rule Nigeria – Nnamdi Kanu
The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, vowed never to return to the Federal High Court in Abuja where he was
Nnamdi Kanu did not reach any agreement with anybody to vote Buhari out – IPOB
By Nwafor Sunday The Deputy leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Uche Mefor, has frowned at the statement credited to the former minister of
Don’t underrate PDP - Yahaya Bello warns APC ahead of 2019
- Yahaya Bello, the Kogi state governor, has warned the ruling APC against underrating PDP ahead of 2019 general elections- He said the former ruling
Truck crushes conductor dead in lone accident
By Evelyn Usman Tragedy struck, yesterday, at Iyana-Isolo, along the Oshodi- Apapa Expressway, Lagos, when a truck involved in a lone accident left one person dead. Turkey
Post Your Comment below: >>