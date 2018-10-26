Army arrests soldier who killed one person, injured 2 in Jos

- Nigerian Army has arrested a soldier who killed a security guard in Jos, Plateau state
- The spokesperson of the OPSH, Major Adama Umar, said the unfortunate incident resulted in the death of one Linus Edogwu while two others sustained gunshot wounds
- He said the culprits have been arrested as he vowed that they would be subjected to undergo constituted military justice procedure
The Army has said it had arrested a soldier who embarked on a shooting spree in Jos, the Plateau state capital, killing one person and injuring two others.
The Nation reports that the trigger-happy soldier, whose name was not disclosed, allegedly disrupted business activities in Jos commercial centre at Terminus Market when he opened fire on a security guard and bank customers at a new generation bank on Monday, October 22.
Legit.ng gathered that a statement issued on Thursday, October 25, in Jos, by the media officer of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Adam Umar, said: “An altercation between a soldier and a security officer at a bank on Ahmadu Bello way, Jos, almost resulted in a major incident but was timely brought under control.
“The incident involved some of our soldiers, who went to transact personal businesses at the bank, which led to the avoidable incident.
“The consequence of the altercation was a tensed exchange of vituperations between the soldiers and the bank’s security guards. It resulted in some shots being fired into the air.
"The unfortunate and avoidable incident resulted in the death of Mr Linus Edogwu while two others sustained gunshot wounds and are presently hospitalised.
“The headquarters of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) unequivocally condemns such overbearing act and hereby states that it does not in any way represent the professional posture of Armed Forces of Nigeria.
"The culprits have been identified, apprehended and currently under detention and will be subjected to undergo constituted military justice procedure.
“The Commander of OPSH once again uses this medium to commiserate with the family of the late Edogwu, the management of the bank as well as the families of the injured workers.
"OPSH will continue to work tirelessly to improve civil-military relations, just as we implore well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with the command in the search for durable peace on the Plateau.
“May I once more reiterate that the actions of these soldiers are in total variance with our code of conduct as well as the rules of engagement of OPSH.
"The command will continue to provide the much-needed security support as a foundation in the pursuit of an enduring peaceful environment upon which the socio-economic sector of Plateau state will grow.”
