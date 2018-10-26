Meet Arsenal star Granit Xhaka's stunning wife Leonita (photos)

- Granit Xhaka's life partner Leonita is a beauty to behold

Leonita is the beautiful wife of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and they got married in 2017.

The couples were engaged in June 2016 after two years together and tied the knot at a ceremony in July 2017.

The 22-year-old is from a Kosovo Albanian family and worked with Xhaka's former club Monchengaldbach where they met.

There are conflicting reports about where Leonita grew up but she was said to have been born in Albania.

She spent her early life in Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, before her family moved somewhere in the Ruhr, Germany.

She moved in with the Arsenal star in London after making a £30million from the Bundesliga club in 2016.

They live in home in Barnet, north London, but they usually hang out in favourite part in London, Cadem Town.

Xhaka told the Guardian last year: "I feel a connection to Camden that takes me back to my childhood.

"When Taulant (brother) and I were kids, we had our first trip on a bus from Basel to Pristina so that we could visit our grandparents for the first time.

"The bus stopped in various places and I saw all of these markets, which Camden now reminds me of.

“I am a very simple man, I love normality and I love normal people.

"I love to eat normal food. It’s how I grew up.

"In Camden, it’s just the atmosphere that gets me.

"It’s simple, it’s nice, it’s real.

"And it’s the people, too."

Xhaka's father Ragip relocated with his family to Basel in 1990 having been a political prisoner in the former Yugoslavia.

Ragip participated in a student demonstration against the Communist government ruling the country - he eventually served three years in prison at age 22.

