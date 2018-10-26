Musa's brace against Iceland voted best moment in one of World Cup match venues

- Ahmed Musa has been named as the player who brought good memory at Volgograd during the World Cup

- FIFA made it known that the Super Eagles star beat three other world class players to win the recognition

- The former Leicester City striker scored two goals for the Super Eagles against Iceland in Russia

Ahmed Musa's two goals for the Super Eagles against Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has been voted as the best memory from Volgograd at the tournament.

In a tweet by the world football governing body (FIFA), four players were picked for fans to choose the player that made them happy in Volgograd.

The other players that were nominated are Englishman Harry Kane, Jan Bednarek and Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary.

Ahmed Musa who currently plays in Saudi Arabia got 88 votes to win the big recognition from FIFA.

After Ahmed Musa's goal helped the Super Eagles to beat Iceland in their second game at the 2018 World Cup, Nigeria failed to reach the knock out stage losing their last group game against Argentina.

Previously, Legit.ng had reported how Nigeria international Ahmed Musa on Monday night, August 13, scored on his debut for his new club in Saudi Arabia Al Nassr who defeated UAE’s Al Jazira 2-1.

The encounter between these two clubs was an Arab Champions League round of 32 tie in Abu Dhabi in which Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa scored the winning goal for his club.

