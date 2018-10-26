Musa's brace against Iceland voted best moment in one of World Cup match venues

- Ahmed Musa has been named as the player who brought good memory at Volgograd during the World Cup
- FIFA made it known that the Super Eagles star beat three other world class players to win the recognition
- The former Leicester City striker scored two goals for the Super Eagles against Iceland in Russia
Ahmed Musa's two goals for the Super Eagles against Iceland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup has been voted as the best memory from Volgograd at the tournament.
In a tweet by the world football governing body (FIFA), four players were picked for fans to choose the player that made them happy in Volgograd.
The other players that were nominated are Englishman Harry Kane, Jan Bednarek and Egyptian goalkeeper Essam El Hadary.
Ahmed Musa who currently plays in Saudi Arabia got 88 votes to win the big recognition from FIFA.
READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng
After Ahmed Musa's goal helped the Super Eagles to beat Iceland in their second game at the 2018 World Cup, Nigeria failed to reach the knock out stage losing their last group game against Argentina.
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
Previously, Legit.ng had reported how Nigeria international Ahmed Musa on Monday night, August 13, scored on his debut for his new club in Saudi Arabia Al Nassr who defeated UAE’s Al Jazira 2-1.
The encounter between these two clubs was an Arab Champions League round of 32 tie in Abu Dhabi in which Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa scored the winning goal for his club.
Nigeria Latest News: Ambode Shows Off Tennis Skills at Lagos Open Tennis Event | Legit TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Yan mata tagwaye da aka sace a zamfara yayin da suke shirye-shiryen auren su
Al'ummar jihar Zamfara na kewa yayin da wasu barayi suka sace tagwaye wadanda ake shirye-shiryen bikin auren su.Masu garkuwan sun sace Hassana da Husainan ne
Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week
Roma forward Edin Džeko is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday three.Dzeko was crowned the winner following his
Opinion: Dagger in Shehu Sani’s back By Azu Ishiekwene
Editor's note: Azu Ishiekwene, a member of the board of the Global Editors Network writes on the travails of Senator Shehu Sani and the politics
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Toyin Lawani makes new revelation, says she was very hurt after she was betrayed by Bobrisky (video)
Bobrisky is one of the many controversial celebrities that has stepped on the toes of so many other stars like himself. Popular fashion entrepreneur Toyin
Trans-Ramos Oil Spill: 27 communities demand cancellation of JIV report
By Samson Willie 27 of the 28 communities involved in the Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) of the April 15 Trans-Ramos Pipeline Spillage in Odimodi, Burutu local
Breaking: Ita Giwa returns to PDP, says APC home of confusion
By Emma UnaCALABAR – BARELY a year after moving to the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Florence Ita Giwa on Thursday evening announced her return
Buhari, Gowon, Jonathan charge traditional rulers on fostering unity
…as Obaseki assures on Benin Royal Museum project President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Benin called on traditional rulers across the country to continue to build bridges
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet'
Iyabo Ojo features Femi Jacobs, Tana Adelana in new movie, 'Under the Carpet' Directed by Tope Alake, Iyabo Ojo's new movie, 'Under The Carpet,' features Femi
Trump defends immigration policy
U.S. President Donald Trump defended his controversial immigration policies on Wednesday, warning that the U.S. could end up a “total mess” if it fails to
Post Your Comment below: >>