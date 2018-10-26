God never told a woman to love you - Popular pastor tells men on Facebook

A Zimbabwean pastor has just caused controversy on social media after revealing to men that God never told women to love to them. Rather, women were created to be loved.
Identified as Uebert Angel, he took to his Facebook profile to share this post. The man of God also backed up his point by making reference to some scriptures in the bible.
According to Angel, he further disclosed that if a man does not show love to his women, she will begin to malfunction. He added that, men will only be respected and receive all attention from their women if they first show them love.
Pastor Uebert Angel
His post reads: “DEAR SON. God NEVER told a WOMAN to LOVE you as a HUSBAND. There is no such instruction in the bible. BUT he told you the HUSBAND to learn to LOVE your WIFE. In short WOMEN were created to be LOVED that’s why when they don’t receive LOVE they MALFUNCTION...DAD. Now as a side note I am very aware of Titus 2:5 and Ephesians 5:25 so let me further educate nay sayers on these verses that they can use as their support base. DON’T MISS ONE POINT.... APOSTLE PAUL in Ephesians 5:25 says LOVE YOUR WIVES that’s to husbands and to women he says they should be TAUGHT to LOVE in Titus 2:5 which is a profound sign of the inability to ‘LOVE’ HUSBANDS without being taught by those who are OLDER how men receive whatever we call ‘LOVE’ in marriage. Their ability to give it to the men is predicated upon OLDER women TEACHING them as Titus 2:5 says. It can’t come naturally. It is predicated upon who a man as he has been understood by experiential learning from OLDER women... DON’T MISS THIS POINT, men receive respect and submission as LOVE and contrary teachings have made marriage in Christian families hike to 50% that’s around the same figure as SECULAR MARRIAGES!”
See post below:
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Favour Esasodje, took to her Facebook page to appreciate her husband as they celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. According to her, they have known each other for 17 years but have been married for 10 years.
Well said!
