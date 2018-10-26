Nigerian Army issues warning over artillery gunfire for Canada’s governor-general

The Nigerian Army has informed residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja of simulated firing of military weapons on Sunday, October 28.
This was contained in a statement sent to journalists by the assistant director, Army public relations, Captain Haruna Tagwai on Friday, October 26.
The exercise would be carried out during a guard of honour and traditional firing of artillery gun at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport due to the scheduled visit of the Governor General of Canada, Julie Payette to Nigeria.
Legit.ng gathered that Payette will be in Nigeria till Tuesday, October 28 for an official visit.
“You are please requested to inform the general public especially those living within the airport and its environs not to panic at the sound of the simulated firing of military weapons during the aforementioned date,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, the Kaduna state government has reinstated a 24-hour curfew on Friday, October 26, just few days after relaxing the order.
According to social media posts by the Kaduna state government, the curfew takes effect from 11am.
Legit.ng gathered that the government took the decision after violence broke out again in some parts of the state.
