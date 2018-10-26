Kaduna crisis deepens as kidnappers kill abducted Adara traditional ruler

- The Agwom Adara of Adara, Kaduna state has been killed
- Maiwada Raphael Galadima was kidnapped alongside his wife on Friday, October 19
- His body was said to have been found early Friday, October 26, morning before it was taken to St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kaduna state
The traditional ruler of Adara - the Agwom Adara - Maiwada Raphael Galadima who was abducted last Friday, October 19, with his wife has been killed by his kidnappers.
Galadima was said to have been killed on Thursday, October 25.
Daily Trust reports that the traditional leader's body was found early Friday, October 26, morning before it was taken to St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kaduna state.
READ ALSO: Police gives crucial update on status of man who climbed mast in Yola to protest economic situation
An official of Adara Development Association who identified the body at the hospital said the late Agom was shot twice in the head.
The official said there were bullet wounds piercing through Galadima's ears and neck.
According to the official, the kidnappers of the traditional ruler and his wife had collected an undisclosed amount of money as ransom before killing him.
READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda
The police in Kaduna is yet to confirm the killing of the traditional ruler as the command's public relations officer, Yakubu Sabo did not pick his calls.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some gunmen had on Friday, October 19, kidnapped Maiwada Galadima, the paramount chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia local government Area of Kaduna state and his wife along Kaduna/Kachia road.
PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app
Ibrahim Yakubu, a son in-law to the chief disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), adding that the police orderly to the paramount ruler was killed in the process.
Yakubu explained that the chief and his wife were taken away while returning to Kachia from Kaduna.
Lagos Police Commissioner Parades Suspected Criminals (Nigeria News) | Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Yan mata tagwaye da aka sace a zamfara yayin da suke shirye-shiryen auren su
Al'ummar jihar Zamfara na kewa yayin da wasu barayi suka sace tagwaye wadanda ake shirye-shiryen bikin auren su.Masu garkuwan sun sace Hassana da Husainan ne
Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week
Roma forward Edin Džeko is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday three.Dzeko was crowned the winner following his
Opinion: Dagger in Shehu Sani’s back By Azu Ishiekwene
Editor's note: Azu Ishiekwene, a member of the board of the Global Editors Network writes on the travails of Senator Shehu Sani and the politics
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Breaking|EFCC finally arraings Gov Ayodele Fayose.
The immediate past Governor of Ekiti state Peter Ayodele Fayose was arranged before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos over an
Cabotage, Content Acts have opened opportunities in maritime sector – Otike-Obi
Following successfully conclusion of a bond issuance programme where the company raised N7 billion to finance its operation, C & I Leasing Plc just acquired
Henry suffers defeat on Monaco return, PSG seal perfect 10
A “positive” Thierry Henry suffered defeat in his first match as a head coach when his 10-man Monaco side slumped to a 2-1 loss at
Adams Oshiomhole vows to fight alleged plot by APC chieftains to unseat him
The newspapers for Monday, October 22, focus on the reported moves by some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remove the party’s national
This soulcycle trainer's move will help save your posture
If you spend your days at a desk toiling away in front of a computer, it's hard to fight the slouch. Your upper back and
Bafana v Eagles: It’s revenge time — Ighalo
Changchun Yatai of China striker, Odion Jude Ighalo has expressed optimism that the new found form displayed by the Super Eagles against Libya would be
Post Your Comment below: >>