Kaduna crisis deepens as kidnappers kill abducted Adara traditional ruler

- The Agwom Adara of Adara, Kaduna state has been killed

- Maiwada Raphael Galadima was kidnapped alongside his wife on Friday, October 19

- His body was said to have been found early Friday, October 26, morning before it was taken to St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kaduna state

The traditional ruler of Adara - the Agwom Adara - Maiwada Raphael Galadima who was abducted last Friday, October 19, with his wife has been killed by his kidnappers.

Galadima was said to have been killed on Thursday, October 25.

Daily Trust reports that the traditional leader's body was found early Friday, October 26, morning before it was taken to St. Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kaduna state.

An official of Adara Development Association who identified the body at the hospital said the late Agom was shot twice in the head.

The official said there were bullet wounds piercing through Galadima's ears and neck.

According to the official, the kidnappers of the traditional ruler and his wife had collected an undisclosed amount of money as ransom before killing him.

The police in Kaduna is yet to confirm the killing of the traditional ruler as the command's public relations officer, Yakubu Sabo did not pick his calls.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some gunmen had on Friday, October 19, kidnapped Maiwada Galadima, the paramount chief of Adara Chiefdom in Kachia local government Area of Kaduna state and his wife along Kaduna/Kachia road.

Ibrahim Yakubu, a son in-law to the chief disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), adding that the police orderly to the paramount ruler was killed in the process.

Yakubu explained that the chief and his wife were taken away while returning to Kachia from Kaduna.

Source: Legit.ng