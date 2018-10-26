Why Atiku will defeat Buhari in 2019 presidential election - The Economist

- The Economist Intelligence Unit has again predicted the winner of 2019 presidential election

- EIU, the research unit of the Economist Magazine, suggested that Atiku will defeat President Buhari in the election

- The Economist’s forecast came less than two months after it had earlier predicted that the president would lose the election

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research unit of the Economist Magazine, suggested that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat President Buhari in 2019 presidential election.

This Day reports that the EIU made the latest prediction in its country report on Nigeria, dated October 17, which was obtained on Thursday, October 25.

According to the London based magazine, “The Economist Intelligence Unit expects that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, will lose power at the February 2019 elections and that the next government will be led by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, although his administration will be fragile.

READ ALSO:Man who climbed mast, undergoing psychiatric evaluation - Adamawa police

“Buhari is the APC’s presidential candidate and his main challenger is Abubakar, who was recently nominated PDP’s candidate with overwhelming backing from the party.

“Abubakar’s pledge is to reinvigorate the economy with pro-market reforms. Both candidates are from the northern Nigeria, where Buhari’s support base lies, presaging a fierce contest there.

“With the vote likely to be split in the north, Abubakar will find it easier to garner support from the country’s south, which has traditionally been a safe haven for the PDP.

“This gives Abubakar an edge, as does popular frustration over the rise in joblessness and poverty (two of the biggest voter concerns) on Buhari’s watch, as well as growing insecurity in central Nigeria. Nonetheless, strong incumbency advantages in Nigeria imply that it will be a tight race.

“If Abubakar loses a distinct downside risk to our forecast there may be a rejection of the result by the PDP, which is convinced that election will be rigged. In this scenario, a state of national paralysis could arise with severe national security implication.”

“We forecast that currency depreciation will keep annual inflation elevated at an average rate of 13.9 per cent in 2019 -2020.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

The EIU also predicted “ongoing severe outbreaks of instability, given slow progress on tracking numerous security and societal challenges at a time of economic difficulty.”

“Without a collective resolve, it would prove impossible to bring permanent peace to the large parts of Nigeria hit variously by an insurgency in the north, ethno-nationalism tensions and disputes over land access across the centre of the country.

“It will prove to be hard to build a more effective security apparatus while also creating economic opportunities for local population; poverty lies at the root of much of the instability.

“Our central forecast is, however, that the 2019 elections will be completed without a widespread breakdown of stability with Nigeria’s democracy proving once again to be robust enough to endure.

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Given the severe risks to stability, speculation over the threat of a military coup or a civil war is likely to surface periodically.”

The Economist’s forecast came less than two months after it had earlier predicted that Buhari would lose the election.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that members of Atiku Care Foundation in the northwest geopolitical zone withdrew their support for the presidential candidates of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The pro-Atiku group on Sunday, October 21, denounced its support for the vice president and upheld President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group director, Comrade Sanusi Ababeil, who disclosed this in Kano said the action was based on the fact that President Buhari meant well for all Nigerians and best position to lead the country to the Promised land.

2019 Presidency: Nigerians reveal why they prefer Atiku to President Buhari - on Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng