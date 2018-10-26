FG cautions media on reports, set to ban unauthorised use of arms, drones

- The federal government is set to ban illegal procurement of firearms and unauthorized use of drones

- This is contained in a speech by the national security adviser, Babagana Monguno

- Monguno also berated the media, adding that violence inciting reports are dangerous

In its bids to curb the tide of insecurity in the country, the federal government has announced the banning of unauthorized arms acquisition and illegal use of drones, Premium Times reports.

This was disclosed by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, during the general security appraisal committee meeting at the office of NSA (ONSA) on Thursday, October 25, in Abuja.

Monguno urged those who are in possession of illegal firm arm to surrender them to the government immediately.

READ ALSO: Why restructuring Nigeria troubles me - Emir Sanusi

He said: "…members of the public are sternly warned against illicit acquisition of controlled items such as firearms, remotely piloted aircraft (drones) and broadcast equipment amongst others. Accordingly, those with such illegally acquired controlled items are hereby advised to voluntarily surrender them to the appropriate security agencies."

Also at the meeting were the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Abayomi Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and Chief of Defence Intelligence Agency (CDI), Mohammed Usman and other representatives of security agencies.

Mungono, while addressing the need for all hands to be on deck on security matters across the county, cited the killings in Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue and Plateau state, adding that if arms possession was absolutely in control, those killings would not have happened.

He also berated the Nigerian media for promoting violence-inciting reports and hate speech, adding that FG would henceforth not take the issue of arms possession and bad media report with levity.

He said: "The federal government is concerned that social media and other communication platforms are now used to exacerbate tension through rumour, hate speech and incitement. Nigerians are reminded that all laws and regulations against hate speech and incitement will be fully enforced to ensure peace, security and freedom for all Nigerians wherever they chose to live.

“In a bid to address these spates of civil disturbances, heads of security agencies have reviewed the internal security situation and resolved to take all necessary measures within the law to curb this violence.”

The NSA, who saluted the fundamental human right to expression, also stated that government would not allow lives of innocent people to be lost under whatsoever circumstances.

He said: "It is imperative to note that deliberate acts which directly or indirectly lead to wanton loss of lives and destruction of properties constitute heinous crimes, which will not be tolerated and will be appropriately dealt with in accordance to the law.”

Monguno also charged Nigerians to reports cases of violence in their area through an SMS to the code it would later reveal.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, October 24, resolved to pay a special condolence visit to Governor Nasir El-Rufai and people of Kaduna state, particularly Kasuwan Magani and other areas affected by the recent violence.

The Senate also resolved to make an urgent call to the Kaduna state government and the federal government and quicken the process of the release of the paramount ruler, Maiwada Galadima who was kidnapped in the violence.

National Day of Mourning for Victims of Violent Killings Across Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng