Fact Check: No clear law in NHIS Act backs suspension of executive secretary by Governing Council

Since he assumed office in 2016, the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf, has been embroiled in series of crisis, all bordering on allegations of fraud and misconduct.

Months after the NHIS executive secretary was reinstated following a previous allegation of corruption, the scheme’s governing council about a week ago decided, again, to suspend him from office indefinitely.

The council said it applied the sanction to enable a panel it set up look into allegations of fraud and misconduct leveled against the NHIS boss.

On Monday, October 22, some NHIS workers alongside a handful of security personnel stationed at the gate of the agency’s headquarters tried to stop Yusuf from entering his office.

The chairperson of the governing council, Enyantu Ifenne, while announcing the suspension, said the panel asked to probe the allegations against the executive secretary had been given three months to submit its report. She said Yusuf would stay away at least until then.

She said the council got approval for their action from the minister of health, Isaac Adewole.

However, the barricade was breached by Yusuf when he arrived with a contingent of about 50 armed police officers and forced his way in.

In the midst of this confusion going on at the NHIS, the question many wants answered is: Does the governing council has the power to suspend the NHIS boss?

Recall that a previous suspension of the same official by the health minister was upturned seven months later by President Muhammadu Buhari in February.

Against the governing council’s directive, Yusuf also resumed work on Tuesday, October 23.

He had explained to BBC Hausa Service the reason he brushed aside the directive of the governing council.

“The governing board has no right to suspend me as the Executive Secretary. I notified them in a written document that they lack constitutional rights to suspend or even block me from entering my office.”

Is it true that the Governing Council does not have powers to suspend Executive Secretary? Premium Times fact-checks the NHIS boss’s claim.

According to Premium Times, the Act governing the NHIS is not very clear on the issue of suspension of the Executive Secretary. The word “suspension” does not appear anywhere in its laws, much less in relation to the head of the agency.

Among the 10 functions of the governing council listed in Part 2, Section 7 of the Act, none specifically even empowers it to query the executive secretary, the newspaper states.

Legit.ng gathers that the closest to that (suspension) is the provision of the last function which stipulates that “the Council shall have power to: Carry out such other activities as are necessary and expedient for the purpose of achieving the objectives of the Scheme as set out in this Act.”

Meanwhile, the Part 3 section 8 (3) of the Act states that the Executive Secretary is “subject to the general direction of the Council.”

Perhaps, this is the part that the council has latched to, to draw the power to suspend the executive secretary.

The first part of the Act (Section 2), reportedly details the establishment of the governing council and its members. Subsection J stipulates that the executive secretary is a member of the council who “shall also be the secretary to the Council.”

Section 4 of the same part details what could lead to the cessation of membership of the governing council.

It reads: “A member of the Council shall cease to hold office if he becomes of unsound mind; or he becomes bankrupt or makes a compromise with his creditors; or he is convicted of felony or any offense involving dishonesty or he is guilty of serious misconduct in relation to his duties.”

Though it does not mention who has the powers to sanction members of the council, it states further that “A member of the Council may be removed from office by the President on the recommendation of the Minister if he is satisfied that it is not in the interest of the Scheme or the interest of the public that the member should continue in office.”

Some perspectives from lawyers

Premium Times reports the opinion of some lawyers regarding the actions of the governing council and the limits of its powers.

The renowned human rights activist, Femi Falana, argued that even though the executive secretary is appointed by the president, “the law states that he is subject to the control and directions of the governing council.”

Falana, however, cited loopholes in the Act. “The law never envisaged that the ES will be above disciplinary control of the supervising minister and the governing council.”

But for Simon Abah, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the governing board over-stepped its bounds.

“They are more or less an advisory body, they can recommend dismissal and termination but they don’t do it themselves and that is why the president did not allow the suspension.”

However, Nzube Akunne, another lawyer countered Abah’s position. He believes the governing boards of government institutions have powers to sanction erring officials even if it’s not clearly stated in their act.

“There are some institutions where the act clearly gives the governing board powers to give sanctions while it doesn’t in some others,” Akunne opined.

The position of the presidency

A presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday, October 23 questioned the powers of the council to suspend the NHIS boss.

“Did the board follow due process in suspending this gentleman? There are opinions that said, ‘No, they haven’t”, Shehu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“Again, we all have to do the right thing all of the times.”

The presidential aide who noted he was not in the position to challenge the allegations of wrongdoings levelled against the executive secretary, also dismissed the accusation of ‘double standards’ by the Buhari administration in dealing with corruption cases such as Yusuf’s.

Suspension failed? What other options has governing board?

The council can either resign or challenge the decision of Yusuf to treat his suspension with disdain, Falana, told Premium Times.

“A Governing Board/Council has no powers to suspend a DG/ES on its own. They can RECOMMEND suspension to the President through the SGF but they can’t suspend,” Joe Abah, a former director general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms also wrote on Twitter.

The minister of health, Isaac Adewole in his first reaction to the controversy on Monday, October 22, said he is waiting to be briefed but failed to explain if the council sought his approval before suspending Yusuf.

Meanwhile, the council itself has not reportedly made its position known since its order was ignored

Mrs Ifenne, the chairperson, said the council does not have a position yet as the members had not met when contacted over Monday’s standoff. She reportedly asked to be given time to “digest” what is going on.

On Wednesday, October 24, the House of Representatives resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the latest controversy trailing the scheme.

