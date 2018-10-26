Nigerian Army berates media, explains why it cordoned NASS complex

- Nigerian Army has denied rumour that it cordoned off the NASS complex

- It said its officers were at the complex upon reports that Shiite might storm the place

- It urged the media to verify their stories before publishing

Authorities of the Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army (GBNA) has expressed in a statement made available on Wednesday, October 24, that the presence of Army operatives at the National Assembly was because of the intelligence report it received that the Shiite group wanted to overtake the complex.

In a report available in Vanguard, assistant director, Army public relations, Captain Haruna Tagwai said the brave move was to forestall breakdown of law and public peace by the aggrieved set.

Legit.ng gathers that the army also cautioned media organisations across the country to verify their stories before publishing them.

READ ALSO: Why restructuring Nigeria troubles me - Emir Sanusi

Tagwai said: "The report that soldiers were trying to take over the National Assembly is false and misleading. The Brigade wishes to state that troops of Guards Brigade Nigerian Army are routinely deployed within Abuja and environs on receipt of any intelligence report of mischievous elements that may want to cause mayhem.

“Therefore as part of the routine responsibilities of the Brigade, troops were deployed at the 3 Arm Zone of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) based on an intelligence report of an invasion by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria to force their way into the zone, hence, troops were deployed to forestall any breach of peace and security.

“The Brigade wishes to state that media platforms should verify their stories before publication to avoid misleading the general public.

“The Nigerian Army is a professional organization that conducts its operations with international best practices.’’

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there was a tight security at the National Assembly as some armed soldiers were reportedly seen manning strategic positions at the federal legislative complex on Wednesday, October 24.

The soldiers numbering about 10, were spread across different locations of the National Assembly premises.

Similarly, two armed soldiers were seen manning one of the entrance gates, while one each was placed at the car parks of both Senate president Bukola Saraki and speaker Yakubu Dogara.

TY Danjuma, Nigerian army and the herdsmen crisis | Legit TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng