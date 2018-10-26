Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi suffers nasty 'injury' in Arsenal warm-up (video)



- Alex Iwobi was hit with the ball in a private part during warm up

- Arsenal stars were warming up before their Europa League tie against Sporting Lisbon

- Lacazette's pass went straight to Iwobi's special region as he fell to the ground

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was on Thursday evening, October 25, hit with the ball on his private part when Arsenal were warming up for their Europa League tie against Sporting Lisbon.

Arsenal stars were showing off some ball skills when Alexandre Lacazette chipped it into Alex Iwobi's lower region.

The Super Eagles star looked hurt and had no chance than to fall to the ground after he was hit by the ball.

Alex Iwobi started from the bench as Arsenal recorded their straight 11th win of the current campaign against Sporting Lisbon.

Alex Iwobi suffers nasty 'injury' in Arsenal warm-up

Alex Iwobi suffers nasty 'injury' in Arsenal warm-up

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 26/10/2018 07:18:00 Yan mata tagwaye da aka sace a zamfara yayin da suke shirye-shiryen auren su

Yan mata tagwaye da aka sace a zamfara yayin da suke shirye-shiryen auren su

Al'ummar jihar Zamfara na kewa yayin da wasu barayi suka sace tagwaye wadanda ake shirye-shiryen bikin auren su.Masu garkuwan sun sace Hassana da Husainan ne

0 News 26/10/2018 07:18:00 Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week

Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week

Roma forward Edin Džeko is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday three.Dzeko was crowned the winner following his

0 News 26/10/2018 05:41:00 Opinion: Dagger in Shehu Sani’s back By Azu Ishiekwene

Opinion: Dagger in Shehu Sani’s back By Azu Ishiekwene

Editor's note: Azu Ishiekwene, a member of the board of the Global Editors Network writes on the travails of Senator Shehu Sani and the politics

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 25/10/2018 07:03:00 What are Elizade University school fees?

What are Elizade University school fees?

In this article, you will learn how much Elizade university school fees is. University of Elizade (abbreviated ElizadeU) is a higher education in Nigeria. Elizade

0 News 19/10/2018 08:30:00 What is the most populated city in Africa?

What is the most populated city in Africa?

Which is the most populated city in Africa? Who won the first place in 2018? If you like the atmosphere of a rapidly growing city

0 News 24/10/2018 13:40:00 After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'

After 'Fever' Video, Wizkid Says Tiwa Savage Is His 'Best Friend'

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has spoken on the controversial video for his hit single 'Fever'. The video, which features fellow singer Tiwa

0 News 20/10/2018 04:36:00 Breaking: EFCC moves Fayose to Lagos for trial

Breaking: EFCC moves Fayose to Lagos for trial

Former Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose’s trial will most likely begin at a Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday, according to reports. FayoseAhead of the trial,

0 News 26/10/2018 04:52:00 Real Madrid make last attempt to land top Premier League manager

Real Madrid make last attempt to land top Premier League manager

- Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is still on the radar of Real Madrid - Real Madrid are keen to find a replacement for Julen Lopetegui

0 News 24/10/2018 07:18:00 Education is power, but it is useless when it can’t create jobs – Chris Ngige

Education is power, but it is useless when it can’t create jobs – Chris Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige says education that is not directed towards job creation is useless. According to a statement by the Director

Most Watched Movies

cron