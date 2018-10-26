Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi suffers nasty 'injury' in Arsenal warm-up (video)

- Alex Iwobi was hit with the ball in a private part during warm up
- Arsenal stars were warming up before their Europa League tie against Sporting Lisbon
- Lacazette's pass went straight to Iwobi's special region as he fell to the ground
Nigeria international Alex Iwobi was on Thursday evening, October 25, hit with the ball on his private part when Arsenal were warming up for their Europa League tie against Sporting Lisbon.
Arsenal stars were showing off some ball skills when Alexandre Lacazette chipped it into Alex Iwobi's lower region.
The Super Eagles star looked hurt and had no chance than to fall to the ground after he was hit by the ball.
Alex Iwobi started from the bench as Arsenal recorded their straight 11th win of the current campaign against Sporting Lisbon.
Alex Iwobi suffers nasty 'injury' in Arsenal warm-up
Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates did a good job protecting a slender 1-0 lead courtesy of a Danny Welbeck strike that saw the Gunners secure another victory.
Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Danny Welbeck netted the only goal of the game as Arsenal defeated Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in a UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday, October 25, to extend their winning streak in all competition to 11 games.
The encounter at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, saw the home side Sporting control the first stanza, but all the advantage failed to count after 45 minutes.
