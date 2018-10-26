2019: We won't depend on public purse to run Buhari's campaign activities - Keyamo

- Festus Keyamo has denied receiving money from NNPC to fund Buhari's campaign

- Keyamo is the spokesperson for the campaign organisation seeking Buhari's re-election in 2019

- The human rights lawyer, however, said that the organisation would not depend on public purse to run its activities

The spokesperson for the Muhammadu Buhari campaign organisation, Festus Keyamo, has denied collecting money from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to run the publicity department of the organisation.

Legit.ng gathered that Keyamo, who is also the campaign organisation’s director of strategic communications, said on Thursday, October 25, in Lagos that the organisation would not depend on public purse to run its activities.

In a statement copied to the News Agency of Nigeria, Keyamo said: “Our attention has been drawn to fake news to the effect that I have received a large sum of money from the NNPC and submitted another budget to the same corporation to run the media and publicity department of the campaign.

“The story is a classic example of the many rots in the system that President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to address. Experience has taught that sharing of money does not win elections.

“We do not intend to go that route. We shall continue to showcase the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari to convince Nigerians that he deserves a second term in office,” the spokesman said.

The senior advocate of Nigeria said that his participation in the campaign was part of his larger crusade for enthronement of an accountable government and true democracy.

“To me, this is not just a campaign but a crusade; hence, I came out of my shell to make a full-blown participation in the process.

“I am determined to make my little contribution to prevent those who looted our treasury in the past to establish `big businesses’ from staging a comeback to power. In the process, my hard-earned integrity will be guarded jealously.

“I have not, and will not go near the public purse; the campaign organisation will not do so either. This is a pledge before the Nigerian people by which we shall stand,” he said.(NAN)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Festus Keyamo (SAN), the director of Buhari campaign organisation, recently said that Nigeria has the best-performing economy in Africa.

Speaking with newsmen on Channels TV on Monday, October 15, Keymo said: “I need to remind Nigerians about the GDP growth. Of the 11 countries that went into recession around the world, Nigeria has exceeded all of them in terms of GDP growth."

