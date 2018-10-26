President George Weah of Liberia declares free education at public universities

President George Weah of Liberia has declared the University of Liberia and all other public universities in the country tuition-free for all undergraduates.

Legit.ng gathers that Weah took to his official Facebook page to make the announcement on Wednesday, October 24.

He posted: "Today, I'm excited to announce that I have declared the University of Liberia and all other Public Universities in Liberia tuition free for all undergraduates."

See post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Liberian president George Weah said on Monday, January 29, that he would seek to remove a “racist” clause in the country’s constitution that restricts citizenship to black people, and promises to cut his salary as the economic situation of the nation demands.

In 1847, Liberia was founded by freed slaves from the United States, who effected the requirement into the constitution to create “a refuge and a haven for freed men of colour.”

Weah noted in his first address to the nation that he believed this restriction was unnecessary, racist, and inappropriate for the place that Liberia occupies today in the comity of nations. He said that such restriction was unfit for Liberia's economic growth.

In an previous report by Legit.ng, George Weah, the newly elected president of Liberia, was issued a certificate by the country’s electoral body after the October 10, 2017 elections and the subsequent December 26 runoff as a constitutional requirement to take over from Ellen Sirleaf Johnson.

Weah and his deputy, Jewel Howard-Taylor, received their certificates at the NEC headquarters in Sinkor.

About 66 other victorious politicians also got their certificates, according to the report, which said the official ceremony was performed by Jerome Korkoya, the NEC chairman.

