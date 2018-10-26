Tension at Old Trafford as Juventus plan to table big offer for Man United star man

- Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is on the wish-list of Serie A champions Juventus
- The 27-year-old's current deal at United expires next summer but is yet to pen an extension
- De Gea was in action against the Italian champions in Tuesday's UCL clash at Old Trafford
Serie A giants Juventus are plotting a massive bid to seal a deal for Manchester United's goalkeeper David De Gea.
According to The Mirror report citing sources at UK Sun, the Italian outfit are set to open talks with the agent of the 27-year-old Spain international, who is yet to agree a new contract with the Red Devils.
Interestingly, the highly-talented goalkeeper De Gea is expected to end his present deal next summer, but Manchester United have the option of extending his contract for another 12 months.
De Gea was in action against the Italian champions, Juve in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League cracker against Man United at Old Trafford, but could not save the Red Devils from going down 0-1.
“De Gea played against his future club on Tuesday.
“Juve are experts in intelligent deals. If United don’t sell him in the summer, Juventus will wait until the end of his contract,” a Man United source was quoted as saying.
Early this month, the Spaniard ended talks over a proposed new deal with the Old Trafford chiefs and the EPL may be forced into a cut-price sale next summer with the risk of losing him for free 12 months later.
The Spanish No 1 shot-stopper was repeatedly linked with the Los Blancos in recent time, but all seems over after former Chelsea goalie, Thibaut Courtois headed to the Santiago Benebeau last summer.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has ended ongoing contract extension talks with the club’s chiefs.
According to a Tribal Football report, citing The Telegraph, the Red Devils eggheads held discussions with De Gea's agent Jorge Mendes on Friday, in London, in an attempt to sort out the future of La Roja’s No 1 goalkeeper.
However, at the end of the parley both parties could not strike a deal, suggesting, that the highly-gifted shot-stopper, is free to quit Old Trafford for free when his current contract comes to an end.
