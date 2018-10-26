Edin Dzeko wins Champions League Player of the Week

Roma forward Edin Džeko is the winner of the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week for Matchday three.
Dzeko was crowned the winner following his performance in as Roma beat CSKA Moscow 3-0 , contributing two goals at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Edin Dzeko
The 31-year-old beat other nominees Mohamed Salah of Liverpool who scored two goals in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Crvena Zvezda.
other nominees for the award include David Silva who played a huge role as reigning Premier League champions Manchester City beat Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 away from home, while Borussia Dortmund's defender Achraf Hakimi was on target as they won 4-0 against Atletico Madrid.
more to follow...
