Al'ummar jihar Zamfara na kewa yayin da wasu barayi suka sace tagwaye wadanda ake shirye-shiryen bikin auren su. Masu garkuwan sun sace Hassana da Husainan ne a garin Dauran dake karamar hukumar Zurmi na jihar. Kamar yadda rahotanni suka bayyana, an sace tagwayen ne tdakanin ranar Asabar da Lahadi na makon da ya shude. Mataimakin shugaban karamar hukumar Zurmi, Abubakar Muhammad, ya shaida ma BBChausa cewa masu garkuwan sun bukaci a biya su Naira miliyan 100 kafin su sako tagwayen. Yace tagwayen suna cikin mutane bakwai daga karamar hukumar da barayi suka sace kwana-kwanan nan. Abubakar yayi kira ga yan Najeriya da su kawo masu dauki domin kawo karshen matsalar da suke fuskanta. '); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid8'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9028764&type=article&ctxId=4938&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Yan+mata+tagwaye+da+aka+sace+a+zamfara+yayin+da+suke+shirye-shiryen+auren+su&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fhausa%2Fan-sace-yan-mata-tagwaye-dake-shirin-bikin-auren-su-a-zamfara-id9028764.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

Loading...





About the Author: Ada McPepple







