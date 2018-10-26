Tech: 'Google covers up harassment and passes the trash': A Google engineer gave her employer both barrels after an explosive sexual misconduct report

- An explosive New York Times report has delved into allegations of sexual misconduct at Google.
- Engineer Liz Fong-Jones told the newspaper that Google "covers up harassment," and tweet stormed more details after the piece was published.
- Fong-Jones said that one of the executives named by the Times was the director she referred to in a #MeToo blog about sexual assault last year.
A Google engineer has savaged the company's culture of sexual misconduct and harassment following an explosive report in The New York Times.
In a series of tweets, Liz Fong-Jones slammed Google senior managers for their "abuse of power relationships" after Android creator Rubin was accused of resigning with a $90 million exit package after a woman came forward saying he coerced her into oral sex in a hotel room.
"It is not okay to assault people. It is not okay to cheat. It is not okay to sexually harass. What's salacious about the NYT article is *not* the BDSM or the polyamory," Fong-Jones tweeted following the publication of the Times report. "It's the abuse of power relationships in situations where there was no consent, or consent was impossible."
It built on comments Fong-Jones made to the New York Times as part of its report.
"When Google covers up harassment and passes the trash, it contributes to an environment where people don’t feel safe reporting misconduct," the workplace equality advocate said. "They suspect that nothing will happen or, worse, that the men will be paid and the women will be pushed aside."
Fong-Jones also told her own #MeToo story about a Google executive. She reposted a Google+ blog she wrote in 2017, in which recalled sleeping with a director who "got very creative to maneuver past the letter of limits I set."
She named that director on Twitter as Richard DeVaul, who heads up Google's research and development arm Google X. DeVaul was also named in the Times piece, where it is alleged he behaved inappropriately towards a hardware engineer applying for a job at Google. In a statement to the Times, he apologized for an "error of judgment."
Business Insider contacted DeVaul and Google for comment.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: Someone tried to steal an original Magna Carta — one of the most important documents in history — in a smash-and-grab raid on an English cathedral
A man tried to steal the Magna Carta, an 800-year-old document that first established that there are limits on the power of kings, from Salisbury
Alexis Sanchez wants PSG move after 10 months at Manchester United
Alexis Sanchez is reportedly keen on a move from Manchester United to reigning French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during the 2019 winter transfer window
Finance: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPX, SPY, QQQ, DIA, SNAP, GOOG, AMZN)
Stocks are set for a big drop at the open. The Nasdaq is set for a 2.5% drop at the open after Amazon, Google, and
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Alarm over Chinese “human flesh” drugs
IT sounds like a tale from a fictitious horror novel or movie, but unknown to millions of Nigerians they could easily be consumers of Chinese
Ex-French president Sarkozy to face trial
- Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial on charges of illicit financing of his failed 2012 presidential campaign - He will however appeal
Elections, not a do or die affair, INEC tells politicians
.As EU trains Electoral Officials on Conflict ManagementBy Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA – Ahead of February general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has warned politicians
Breaking: Fayose pleads not guilty, denied bail as trial adjourned till Wednesday
By Anthony Ogbonna The Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-led Federal High Court in Lagos has, Monday, denied the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose bail in
Politics, politicians and the dialectics of change
By Bobson Gbinije Politicians are like the bones of a horses foreshoulder not a straight one in it. -Wendell Phillips speech, 1864 THE power of the spoken
Seahorse Lubricant wins manual transmission oil award for 2018
The Chief Executive Officer of Sea Horse Industries Limited, HRM Ebuka Onunkwo, has assured that his company would not compromise its standard in lubricating oil
Post Your Comment below: >>