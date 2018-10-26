Politics: Trump called out CNN for blaming him for suspected bomb mailings to top Democrats, his critics

President Donald Trump bashed CNN for tying him to "the current spate of Bombs" being mailed to top Democrats and prominent critics of his administration on Friday morning.

CNN President Jeffrey Zucker cited Trump's treatment of the media following his company's New York office receiving a suspicious package which resembled a pipe bomb on Wednesday.

Trump condemned the mailings as "an attack on democracy itself" on Wednesday, but by Thursday had called on the media to stop reporting what he called purposely fake news.

"Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, 'it’s just not Presidential!'" Trump tweeted.

CNN was the sole media organization to receive such a package, while at least seven other top Democrats and Trump critics got nearly identical packages in the mail.

"There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media," Zucker said in a Wednesday statement.

Trump and CNN have long been at odds. Trump has branded the media the "enemy of the people" and called CNN the leader of the "Fake News media."

CNN reported on Thursday night that Trump had no intention of claiming personal responsibility for inciting what they called the "serial bomber."

None of the mailed packages exploded and investigators won't yet say whether the bombs were authentically meant to do harm or if they were non-functioning bombs meant to incite terror.

The widespread mailing of suspected bombs to top officials and a news organization has little precedent in US history, but resembles terrorism with its seemingly political bent.