Alexis Sanchez is reportedly keen on a move from Manchester United to reigning French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during the 2019 winter transfer window just 10 months after joining.
The Chile International was not dressed for their Champions League draw with Italian Serie A champions Juventus.
Alexis Sanchez
The 29-year-old joined the red devils from Premier League rivals Arsenal in the 2017 winter transfer window with much fanfare but has found it difficult to settle down in Manchester United.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, after constant criticism by the supporters of the club as well as manager Jose Mourinho, Sanchez representatives are finding for a way out of Manchester United.
The report states that Sanchez has been offered to several clubs but his £500,000-a-week wages has proved to be a stumbling block.
Intent on leaving, Paris Saint-Germain are the latest side to be interested in his signature but he will have to reduce his wages significantly.
Paris Saint-Germain and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City were the two sides linked with the signature of Sanchez before he chose a move to Old Trafford.
The report states that Sanchez who has made only four appearances this season wants to escape so as to recapture his best form and reclaim his place among the best layers in the world.
Manchester United
Displaced in the starting line up by Anthony Martial, Sanchez will hope to get some game time when Manchester United host Everton in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Sunday, October 28.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: Someone tried to steal an original Magna Carta — one of the most important documents in history — in a smash-and-grab raid on an English cathedral
A man tried to steal the Magna Carta, an 800-year-old document that first established that there are limits on the power of kings, from Salisbury
Alexis Sanchez wants PSG move after 10 months at Manchester United
Alexis Sanchez is reportedly keen on a move from Manchester United to reigning French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during the 2019 winter transfer window
Finance: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPX, SPY, QQQ, DIA, SNAP, GOOG, AMZN)
Stocks are set for a big drop at the open. The Nasdaq is set for a 2.5% drop at the open after Amazon, Google, and
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ondo APC moves towards reconciliation
By Dayo Johnson, Akure AHEAD of next year’s election, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress has called for a genuine reconciliation of all
Aisha Alhassan: Rage of a Woman scorned
By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo For lovers of literature and the work of art, the idiom, “Heav’n has no Rage, like Love to Hatred turn’d, Nor Hell
Daddy Freeze reacts to Wizkid's video featuring Tiwa Savage
When a story trends, it is only normal for celebrities to react differently just like Daddy Freeze who has expressed his own thoughts on Wizkid's
South-East leaders not against me being Atiku's running mate - Peter Obi
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
International media query emergence of Atiku over suspicious source of wealth
- Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the APC-led federal government will never be distracted in its policy of zero tolerance for corruption to move the nation
Ronaldo sends heartwarming message to Man United fans after Juventus win
- Cristiano Ronaldo was in action for Juventus in their UCL 1-0 win over Man United at Old Trafford- The encounter was Ronaldo's second return
Post Your Comment below: >>