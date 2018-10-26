- A man tried to steal the Magna Carta, an 800-year-old document that first established that there are limits on the power of kings, from Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday.
- The suspect tried to smash the glass box containing the document, police said.
- He used a hammer to break the box and tried to destroy the document as well, local media said.
- The document was not damaged and nobody was injured.
- The suspect was arrested and is in police custody.
A man was arrested for stealing an original Magna Carta, one of the most important documents in history, from a cathedral in southern England.
A 45-year-old man tried to smash the glass box containing the document shortly before 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Wiltshire Police said in a statement.
The suspect used a hammer to try to break the box, and tried to destroy the document, the local Salisbury Journal newspaper reported, citing a witness.
The Magna Carta, one of four, was not damaged and nobody was injured, police said.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage, the force added. He is now in police custody.
The Magna Carta was drawn up in June 1215 and outlines a charter of rights agreed to by King John of England. It now forms the basis of UK law, and influenced the constitutions and legal systems of nations around the world, including the US.
Only four copies of the Magna Carta exist in the entire world, and Salisbury Cathedral's version is the best-preserved one.
Related Articles
Lifestyle: Someone tried to steal an original Magna Carta — one of the most important documents in history — in a smash-and-grab raid on an English cathedral
A man tried to steal the Magna Carta, an 800-year-old document that first established that there are limits on the power of kings, from Salisbury
Alexis Sanchez wants PSG move after 10 months at Manchester United
Alexis Sanchez is reportedly keen on a move from Manchester United to reigning French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain during the 2019 winter transfer window
Finance: 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPX, SPY, QQQ, DIA, SNAP, GOOG, AMZN)
Stocks are set for a big drop at the open. The Nasdaq is set for a 2.5% drop at the open after Amazon, Google, and
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
I’ll remove subsidy to fund new minimum wage — Moghalu
By Chisom NwangwuPresidential candidate of Young Progressive Party, YPP, Mr. Kingsley Moghalu, has frowned on the proposed minimum wage by the Federal Government, saying any
Governor Amosun visits 72-year-old father whose wife, 67, birthed a healthy baby after 40 years of waiting
Miracles need not come in great falls, sometimes they come is small showers. Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a woman who had been without child for
CHAMPIONS RANGERS!
….Flying Antelopes end 35 year-wait to lift first Aiteo Cup after 4-2 penalty kicks triumph over Kano Pillars Enugu Rangers produced one of the greatest come
See how your favorite celebs turned up for Kemi Adetiba’s movie premiere last night
Filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba premiered her new movie, King of Boys last night Sunday 21st October at IMAX Cinemas, Filmhouse in Lekki, Lagos state. Many celebrities came out to
Nigeria ‘ll work with Benin Republic for successful joint border facility – Buhari
By Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Nigeria will work closely with the Republic of Benin to ensure the success of the
Akwa Ibom 2019: War on campaign billboards’ hot up
By Harris-Okon Emmanuel, Uyo The battle for the soul of Akwa Ibom State has taken a new dimension with the two major parties involved taking their
Post Your Comment below: >>