5 Bible Verses That Will Change Your Life if You Believe Them

But here are five verses that would absolutely change our lives – for the better – if we really believed them...
1. Matthew 10:37 –
When it comes to the sayings of Jesus, this is one I wish wasn’t in the Bible. And I’m not alone in that. I’ve heard many young moms ask me how they can love Jesus more than their own child. And furthermore, how could God actually expect them to? Yet Jesus wasn’t suggesting that we be negligent in our concern for others. Nor was He merely suggesting that we like Him a lot. He was commanding total allegiance. The Son of God who became our Savior demands and deserves to be first place in our hearts.
I believe He was fleshing out the “first and greatest commandment” when He said this, and showing us what it looks like in our lives to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength”(Mark 12:30). If we really believed Jesus when He said we must love Him more than our own parents and children – more than what is closest and dearest to our hearts – our lives would look radically different in how we honor Him, sacrifice for Him, and show a daily love and devotion toward Him.
2. Romans 8:28-29 –
Here’s one we love to quote, especially the first part of the verse. But when we look at the entire verse, along with verse 29 – “For those whom he foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his Son…” (ESV) – we get the bigger picture of what God is doing in the lives of believers when we encounter struggles. In the NASB translation, we discover that “God causes all things to work together for good” in order to make us more like Christ. When we truly believe that God not only works in, but causes events in our lives to conform us to Christ’s character, we will no longer doubt, worry, stress, or become anxious when hard times hit us. We will instead rest assured that God is at work in every situation in our lives to make us more like His Son and nothing – absolutely nothing – takes Him by surprise.
3. Galatians 2:20 –
If you and I really considered ourselves crucified with Christ and our motto was “I no longer live, but Christ lives in me” we’d be much less concerned about our personal image or reputation and we’d be all about Him and His concerns. When we truly die to self, we no longer worry about whether or not we’re getting respect for who we are and what we do. We wouldn’t be bothered by misunderstandings that cast us in a bad light, situations that are to our disadvantage, circumstances that humiliate us, jobs that are beneath us, or rumors that are untrue. Being crucified with Christ means His name is my name. I can live knowing He’s got my back because it’s His back. That must be what Christ meant when He said, “whoever loses their life for me will find it” (Matthew 16:25, NIV).
4. Philippians 4:13 –
Are you wondering if you can live on your meager salary? Is God calling you to a ministry and you don’t know how to fund it? Are you wondering how you will persevere in your physical condition or continued diagnosis? This verse is an assurance to us that as we surrender to Christ, He will enable us to live in whatever circumstances He has called us. Next time you start to think I just can’t live like this remember you can also do all things (even endure your situation) through Him who gives you strength.
5. James 1:2-4 –
You really should start believing these verses and living differently.
[written by Cindi McMenamin]
