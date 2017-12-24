Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Headlines |

4 Ways to Prevent Food From Going to Waste



You can eat better, healthier and save yourself the cost of wasted food by simply employing some helpful tips to prevent food from going to waste.

Jumia Food shares some of the ways to prevent food from going to waste.

Store The Food Properly 
This is quite obvious, however, it is sometimes ignored when food is being kept away or stored. You can easily store your food by refrigerating (for foods or fruits like lettuce, cabbage, apples, oranges, cucumbers etc.), keeping in a cool dark place (for foods like potatoes, onions, garlic etc.) and leaving it out on the kitchen counter (for food or fruits like whole watermelon, plantains, tomatoes, avocados etc.)

Keep It in Plain Sight 
For food that spoil easily like dairy products, leave them at the door of your fridge or on the kitchen counter so you are more likely to grab and consume them often. Sometimes food goes to waste not because we intend to let it happen, but because we totally forgot we had them in the first place. Keeping these foods that spoil easily in plain sight will reduce its chances of going to waste.

Swap Food Smartly 
If a recipe calls for a particular ingredient rather than going out to the store to get it, consider if you have anything at home that will make a nice swap for the ingredient. This way you’re less likely to have food going to waste because you were not able to use them on time.

Try To Come Up with Several Uses for Your Food Items 
This isn’t as hard as it might sound. The best part of food is how versatile it can at times be. One food item can be used in many different ways and a visit to a recipe book or online food websites will open you up to the many uses of individual food items. This way rather than letting your food go to waste, you can simply ‘multitask your ingredients’ by using it in another way.

Use Them For Natural Beauty Recipes 
Rather than letting that ‘over-ripe’ banana go to waste, why don’t you use it to make a face scrub that will soften your skin? You can also use foods like old yoghurt and leftover nuts to make a foot scrub to soften the skin of your feet. These are just some of the many ways food can be used as ‘beauty ingredients’ instead of being wasted.


Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Headlines 24/12/2017 02:00:00 Fake ‘Madman’ Caught With N100m Cheque, Connected With Rich Politicians?

Fake ‘Madman’ Caught With N100m Cheque, Connected With Rich Politicians?

A middle-aged man who pretended to be mentally ill has been apprehended in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.It was learnt that the man, whose name

0 Headlines 24/12/2017 02:30:00 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Intensifies Efforts To Flood Market With Products

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Intensifies Efforts To Flood Market With Products

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has intensified efforts to flood the market with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, and other products, as

0 Headlines 24/12/2017 03:00:00 4 Ways to Prevent Food From Going to Waste

4 Ways to Prevent Food From Going to Waste

You can eat better, healthier and save yourself the cost of wasted food by simply employing some helpful tips to prevent food from going to

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/01/2017 05:28:00 20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation

0 Videos 03/03/2017 04:04:00 Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Alarming-footage youth jumping from roof to roof up

Watch video of man jumping from roof to roof

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:54:00 Watch how this little boy is preaching

Watch how this little boy is preaching

0 Videos 07/02/2017 04:59:00 Man fall from tree

Man fall from tree

0 Videos 07/02/2017 06:58:00 Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]

Nigerians Take Buhari's Case To Yoruba Shrine, Spiritually Nails His Heart, Eyes To Tree [WATCH VIDEO]

Nigerians are uncontrollably angry, the want their president, Muhammadu Buhari to die by any means possible as they claim to have suffered a lot within

0 Videos 05/01/2017 03:28:00 VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: Auditor General’s damning report on Uganda’s sh6.5 trillion liabilities

VIDEO: The Office of the Auditor General has released a shocking report on Uganda’s financial stand, putting the country’s liabilities at sh 6.5 trillion. According to



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/12/2017 21:16:00 NAICOM to sanction insurers engaged in data deficient businesses

NAICOM to sanction insurers engaged in data deficient businesses

By Rosemary Onuoha THE National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has threatened to sanction insurance companies and brokers engaged in insurance businesses without sufficient information on the business

0 News 20/12/2017 08:15:00 Christmas: LASG begins massive road repair

Christmas: LASG begins massive road repair

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday said it had begun massive road repair across the state to ensure smooth transportation during Christmas celebration. Mr Temidayo Erinle,

0 News 23/12/2017 12:01:00 Fuel Scarcity: 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians

Fuel Scarcity: 'Vote Buhari out in 2019,' Fayose tells Nigerians

Fuel Scarcity 'Vote Buhari out in 2019, Fayose tells Nigerians Fayose was reacting to the ongoing fuel scarcity across the country, which has worsened the hardship an

0 News 24/12/2017 03:40:00 2017, a dark year for sports

2017, a dark year for sports

Russia being banned from the Winter Olympics stole the headlines but may also have overshadowed an otherwise sorry year for sport in terms of scandals. It

0 News 20/12/2017 13:56:00 Prepare for changes in transport sector, LASG tells NURTW

Prepare for changes in transport sector, LASG tells NURTW

Lagos – The Lagos State Government has advised the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to prepare for the coming changes in the state’s

0 News 20/12/2017 20:29:00 Company workers arrested for involvement in boss’ kidnap, murder • Suspects collected N10m ransom – Police

Company workers arrested for involvement in boss’ kidnap, murder • Suspects collected N10m ransom – Police

Afeez Hanafi Three workers of Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Limited in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have been apprehended for their alleged role in the kidnap and

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:57:00 Unknown Ceo

Unknown Ceo

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:27:00 Heart Of Giving 4

Heart Of Giving 4

Starring; Yul Edochie    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:52:00 Unknown Ceo 2

Unknown Ceo 2

starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...    

0 Movies 08/03/2017 06:46:00 Ugly Intimidation

Ugly Intimidation

She is the Governor's daughter and she is having a secret affair with their cook. Her best friend finds out and goes to taste the

0 Movies 13/03/2017 07:31:00 Heart Of Giving 3

Heart Of Giving 3

Starring; Yul Edochie

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron