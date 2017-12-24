Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Intensifies Efforts To Flood Market With Products



The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has intensified efforts to flood the market with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, and other products, as a way of ending the lingering fuel scarcity.

Already, six major marketers: Total, Forte Oil, Oando Plc, MRS, 11 Plc and Nipco Plc, are now loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos for onward trucking to all parts of the Country.

The supplies are mostly from Cargoes of PMS imported to by NNPC which are daily berthing and immediately being made to discharge their products to stem the supply hiccups.

The imported products are also being supplemented by supplies from the local refineries.

NNPC assures Nigerians to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying as the end of the challenge is near.

Marketers are strongly advised against hoarding as security agencies, working with industry regulators, would mete out appropriate sanctions to defaulters.

Earlier in the week, NNPC GMD, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had stated that the Corporation’s 1billion litres PMS cargo imports had started to arrive, saying supplies to parts of the country had been doubled to 80million litres per day since the current hiccup in the supply chain was noticed a few days back.


