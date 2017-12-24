Already, six major marketers: Total, Forte Oil, Oando Plc, MRS, 11 Plc and Nipco Plc, are now loading products round the clock from their various depots in Lagos for onward trucking to all parts of the Country.
The supplies are mostly from Cargoes of PMS imported to by NNPC which are daily berthing and immediately being made to discharge their products to stem the supply hiccups.
The imported products are also being supplemented by supplies from the local refineries.
NNPC assures Nigerians to remain calm and not to engage in panic buying as the end of the challenge is near.
Marketers are strongly advised against hoarding as security agencies, working with industry regulators, would mete out appropriate sanctions to defaulters.
Earlier in the week, NNPC GMD, Dr. Maikanti Baru, had stated that the Corporation’s 1billion litres PMS cargo imports had started to arrive, saying supplies to parts of the country had been doubled to 80million litres per day since the current hiccup in the supply chain was noticed a few days back.
Related Articles
Fake ‘Madman’ Caught With N100m Cheque, Connected With Rich Politicians?
A middle-aged man who pretended to be mentally ill has been apprehended in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.It was learnt that the man, whose name
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Intensifies Efforts To Flood Market With Products
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has intensified efforts to flood the market with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, and other products, as
4 Ways to Prevent Food From Going to Waste
You can eat better, healthier and save yourself the cost of wasted food by simply employing some helpful tips to prevent food from going to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate
Kyle and Jackie O's naked dating show contestants get intimate.
Man Gets Stuck During The Act With Married Woman
A Kamba witchdoctor who is currently stationed in Kisii town has yet again helped nab an adulterous couple that was doing the act in one
60 Yr Old Man Gets 12 Yr Old Girl Pregnant
60 Yr Old Man Pregnant 12 yr old girl
Police officers caught on camera stealing stash of cannabis
The two female police officers boast about using their powers to nick the stash of cannabis. They are now being hunted after going on the
Weightlifter dies after 315-pound barbell drops on his neck
A Des Moines man is dead after a weightlifting accident at a metro gym.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Buhari: President travels to Niger on Monday
Buhari President travels to Niger on Monday Shehu said Buhari, alongside the Presidents of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger, will participate in the event. Published: 15:35 Dimeji Akinloye play
Cute Kids Alert! Amazing pre-wedding photos of Nigerian couple Janey and Kelvin
We are totally love-struck with these amazingly cute photos of Nigerian couple simply identified as Janey and Kelvin.The beautiful couple took their pre-wedding photos which
Kaduna Assembly Confirms Mrs Ruth Alkali as Commissioner
The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed Mrs. Ruth Alkali as Commissioner of Commerce, Industry and Tourism. Mrs. Alkali was nominated by Gov. Nasir
Maleek Berry: Singer's "First Daze Of Winter" EP will be released in January 2018
Maleek Berry Singer's "First Daze Of Winter" EP will be released in January 2018 Maleek Berry has a new project to launch the New Year with. Published: 7
Most Watched Movies
In Bed With My Sister 1
Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies The secrets of Mr Ozor, an Occult man, has been revealed through the wife but she has to
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
The Forbidden Land
This story is about a wicked king who takes people's lands by force and treats his people badly.Meanwhile his priest saw a vision about a
My Sister My World 2
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Post Your Comment below: >>