It was learnt that the man, whose name could not be ascertained, as of the time of filing this report, was apprehended near the state Ministry of Environment and Forestry along the Ahmadu Bello Way in Ilorin.
Sources said when he was searched, a cheque of N100m, pictures he allegedly took with top politicians in Nigeria, four automated teller machine cards, male and female condoms, Valium injections and Infinix Hot 5 phone were found on him.
The sources said the man, who would have been lynched by a mob, was rescued by another man dressed in a native attire.
An eye-witness who pleaded anonymity, said she got there when people caught the fake madman. She said she witnessed how the man was searched.
According to her, she ran away when it seemed the mob might lynch the suspect.
The picture of the man and a brief description of what transpired when he was apprehended quickly spread through the social media.
But the Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ajayi Okasanmi, said he could not confirm the discovery of the fake madman, adding that all he saw was a picture of the purported man circulating on the social media.
Related Articles
Fake ‘Madman’ Caught With N100m Cheque, Connected With Rich Politicians?
A middle-aged man who pretended to be mentally ill has been apprehended in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.It was learnt that the man, whose name
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Intensifies Efforts To Flood Market With Products
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has intensified efforts to flood the market with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, and other products, as
4 Ways to Prevent Food From Going to Waste
You can eat better, healthier and save yourself the cost of wasted food by simply employing some helpful tips to prevent food from going to
Most Watched VideosView all posts
10 Crimes Caught on Google Street View
10 crazy Crimes Caught on Google Street View
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa
Woman twerking at funeral in South Africa
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
20 Best House Of Craze Skit Compilation
Most Read NewsView all posts
Ganduje orders deputy gov brother’s reinstatement as APC chair
Ted Odogwu, Kano The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday expressed shock at the outburst of his deputy, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, whose brother was
$1Bn ECA Fund | More controversy as Wike, Fayose demand their share
The controversy on the Federal Government’s plan to spend $1 billion to combat terrorism in the country took a new twist yesterday as Rivers State
Men Should Endure and Forgive Their Cheating Wives --Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa has just turned the table on society, and it’s simply epic! Drama started after a tweeter shared a story of a man whose wife
Strategy: Walmart is reportedly developing a store of the future with no cashiers
Strategy Walmart is reportedly developing a store of the future with no cashiers Published: 19:09 , Refreshed: 53 minutes ago Dennis Green Walmart's Code Eight is reportedly humming along
Adamawa govt officials fight dirty over Numan, Demsa attacks
By Umar Yusuf YOLA—The lingering herdsmen/farmers’ crisis in Numan and Demsa Local Government areas of Adamawa State is taking a new dimension as the government of
Retail investors are backbone of our market — Olatokunbo
Alhaji, Gbadebo Olatokunbo, former National Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Shareholders Solidarity Association of Nigeria, NSSA, in this interview with Financial Vanguard, spoke on issues affecting the
Most Watched Movies
Count On Me
A Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies Starring; John Dumelo, Frank Artus
Unknown Ceo 2
starring: Ebere Okaro, Roselyn Ngissah, Scoth Robert , to mention but a few...
Inside Beauty 1
Nigerian Movies 2017|latest nollywood movies| 2017 Nigerian movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel
My Sister My World
Latest Nigerian Movies|2017 Latest Nigerian Movies|Nigerian Movies A twin born lady who was born with a scar on her face which made her feel so
Heart Of Giving 4
Starring; Yul Edochie
Heart Of Giving
Starring; Yul Edochie
Post Your Comment below: >>