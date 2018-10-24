Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Shonekan’s Death Story: Daughter Debunk Reports



Mrs. Basirat Umar-Shonekan, one of the daughters of former Head of Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan has debunked the rumoured death of her father.

In a chat with Okay Ng rep in faraway Canada, Umar-Shonekan declared that her father is still hale and hearty as at the time of speaking.
The Nigerian-born Canadian Naval Accountant further explained that she learnt about her father’s death through a Facebook report which compelled her to make phone calls across to Nigeria to authenticate the incident.

Basirat, who later made an internet call to one of her close family friend in Nigeria, Idir Abu, further explained that the entire Shonekan family was highly embarrassed by the internet news.

“To be frank with you, all of us too were very embarrassed by the Facebook report and I had to hurriedly call Nigeria. Although Baba is suffering from sickness usually associated with old age, but I can tell you that my dad is fine”, Basirat said.

Mrs. Umar-Shonekan further said that the Ernest Shonekan’s first born was still with their father in the family’s Lagos house.

