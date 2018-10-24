Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Headlines |

Senate Passes Electoral Act With Inclusion Of Card Reader



The Senate on Tuesday passed a new and fourth version of the Electoral Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill, 2018.

During the just-ended annual recess of the National Assembly, its Joint Committee on INEC met to work on the document based on the issues raised by the president.

Tuesday’s passage of the bill followed the adoption of the 

report of the committee presented by its Chairman, Sen. Suleiman Nazif.

He had said that the committee addressed all the issues raised by the president in withdrawing assent to the bill.

Speaking on the development, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said he hoped the president would now assent to the proposed law.

“Let me congratulate all of us, particularly the Committee on Electoral Matters for the hard work they put in.

“We were able to achieve this that looked almost impossible at a time, and I want to commend everybody for making this happen.

“This will go a long way in improving our electoral process and further strengthen our governance.

“I am sure with this now, Mr President will of course give his assent, and we can now finally have an Electoral Act that we would all be proud of,” Saraki said.

The amendment provides for the use of Card Readers and any other similar technological devices for the election, among others, according to Nazif.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Headlines 24/10/2018 00:00:00 Woman Killed By Ritualists; Her Bre*sts, Eyes Removed (Photo)

Woman Killed By Ritualists; Her Bre*sts, Eyes Removed (Photo)

People were left in shock after a 'mad woman' was found dead in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North-East local government area of Ondo state, with her

0 Headlines 24/10/2018 00:15:00 2019: 5 APC Governors Sabotaging Buhari Identified?

2019: 5 APC Governors Sabotaging Buhari Identified?

Coordinator of the Federation of Buhari Support Group, Ibrahim Sikiru, has alleged that a section of the All Progressive Congress, APC’s governors who style themselves

0 Headlines 24/10/2018 00:30:00 NHIS Boss Suspension For Corruption: Full Probe Ordered

NHIS Boss Suspension For Corruption: Full Probe Ordered

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the raging crisis at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). An ad hoc committee of the House has

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 18/10/2018 05:29:00 Nigerian senate calls on CBN to suspend ATM card maintenance charges, and banks to allow up N40,000 per ATM withdrawal

Nigerian senate calls on CBN to suspend ATM card maintenance charges, and banks to allow up N40,000 per ATM withdrawal

The Nigerian Senate has passed a resolution calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the ATM card maintenance charges being deducted from customers’

0 News 23/10/2018 11:34:00 Garba Shehu Defends NHIS ES Yusuf Usman, Says Suspension ‘Ethnicised And Politicised’

Garba Shehu Defends NHIS ES Yusuf Usman, Says Suspension ‘Ethnicised And Politicised’

Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, says the indefitie suspension of Yusuf Usman as Executive Secretary of the National

0 News 21/10/2018 11:13:00 No hiding place for Bafana in J’bourg, Ighalo warns

No hiding place for Bafana in J’bourg, Ighalo warns

Red hot Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has warned South Africa that the Super Eagles will be a tough prospect ahead of the teams’ meeting next

0 News 19/10/2018 10:11:00 Juventus manager Allegri reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo brings to his team

Juventus manager Allegri reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo brings to his team

- Portugal international Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer - They have gone ten games without dropping a point in all competitions this season- Allegri praises

0 News 23/10/2018 03:57:00 FG must stop lying about Boko Haram — ICC

FG must stop lying about Boko Haram — ICC

By Sam EyobokaCOMMUNICATIONS Coordinator of International Christian Concern, ICC, Olivia Miller, has urged the Federal Government to stop lying to Nigerians, but to hunt

0 News 19/10/2018 19:35:00 Leveraging Politics For Nigeria’s Economic Growth

Leveraging Politics For Nigeria’s Economic Growth

By Okechukwu Enelamah A person’s development is dependent on his/her inherited traits or God-given gifts and the environment to nurture those gifts. Similarly, countries develop faster and more

Most Watched Movies

cron