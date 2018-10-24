Senate Passes Electoral Act With Inclusion Of Card Reader

During the just-ended annual recess of the National Assembly, its Joint Committee on INEC met to work on the document based on the issues raised by the president.
Tuesday’s passage of the bill followed the adoption of the
He had said that the committee addressed all the issues raised by the president in withdrawing assent to the bill.
Speaking on the development, the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, said he hoped the president would now assent to the proposed law.
“Let me congratulate all of us, particularly the Committee on Electoral Matters for the hard work they put in.
“We were able to achieve this that looked almost impossible at a time, and I want to commend everybody for making this happen.
“This will go a long way in improving our electoral process and further strengthen our governance.
“I am sure with this now, Mr President will of course give his assent, and we can now finally have an Electoral Act that we would all be proud of,” Saraki said.
The amendment provides for the use of Card Readers and any other similar technological devices for the election, among others, according to Nazif.
Related Articles
Woman Killed By Ritualists; Her Bre*sts, Eyes Removed (Photo)
People were left in shock after a 'mad woman' was found dead in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North-East local government area of Ondo state, with her
2019: 5 APC Governors Sabotaging Buhari Identified?
Coordinator of the Federation of Buhari Support Group, Ibrahim Sikiru, has alleged that a section of the All Progressive Congress, APC’s governors who style themselves
NHIS Boss Suspension For Corruption: Full Probe Ordered
The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the raging crisis at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). An ad hoc committee of the House has
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nigerian senate calls on CBN to suspend ATM card maintenance charges, and banks to allow up N40,000 per ATM withdrawal
The Nigerian Senate has passed a resolution calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria to suspend the ATM card maintenance charges being deducted from customers’
Garba Shehu Defends NHIS ES Yusuf Usman, Says Suspension ‘Ethnicised And Politicised’
Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, says the indefitie suspension of Yusuf Usman as Executive Secretary of the National
No hiding place for Bafana in J’bourg, Ighalo warns
Red hot Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has warned South Africa that the Super Eagles will be a tough prospect ahead of the teams’ meeting next
Juventus manager Allegri reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo brings to his team
- Portugal international Ronaldo joined Juventus this summer - They have gone ten games without dropping a point in all competitions this season- Allegri praises
FG must stop lying about Boko Haram — ICC
By Sam EyobokaCOMMUNICATIONS Coordinator of International Christian Concern, ICC, Olivia Miller, has urged the Federal Government to stop lying to Nigerians, but to hunt
Leveraging Politics For Nigeria’s Economic Growth
By Okechukwu Enelamah A person’s development is dependent on his/her inherited traits or God-given gifts and the environment to nurture those gifts. Similarly, countries develop faster and more
Post Your Comment below: >>