We Remain With Atiku For 2019, Not Buhari – Northern Group

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, its Northwest Director of Media and Publicity, Okpani Dickson, said:
“We enjoin the public to be smarter at recognising and combating outright fabrications.
“Sanusi Ababaye has spoken on behalf of just himself because we are sure that even his wife and children would not subscribe to his decision to support the administration of President Buhari…”
The foundation urged well-meaning Nigerians and its members in the Northwest to disregard the statement, adding that they remained loyal to Abubakar.
It added: “As a group, we have elected to fulfil the mandate of the foundation and remain focused to deliver on the vision of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, for the foundation, which recognises the importance of improved welfare of the people in the promotion of national growth and development, which is targeted at strengthening sustainable access to aids, trainings and the provision of those basic infrastructure to the disadvantaged and less privileged Nigerians and communities to secure national prosperity.
“Ababaye has no followership in the foundation. He is just a willing tool in the hands of propagandists attempting to sow the seeds of discord in the foundation.
“We wish to remind him that he is on a solo trip and his plans have failed even before they were hatched as all Atiku Care Foundation members, even before joining the foundation, were motivated by the need to touch the lives of Nigerians who have been impoverished by this administration.
“Since Nigerians are still suffering, nothing has changed yet; so, the minds of members of the foundation remain unchanged.
“Atiku Care Foundation remains resolute and committed to ensuring it contributes its quota towards ensuring Nigerians are free of this (Buhari) poverty spreading administration come May 29, 2019.”
Related Articles
Fake EFCC Operatives Dupe Victim Of N800k
Two men, who allegedly impersonated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, staffers and stole N800,000, were on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court
Ekweremadu: Nothing Good In APC To Make Him Join Them
The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has debunked the rumour making the rounds that the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu,
Police Storm Kidnappers Den, Nab Two... Victim Found Dead
The Kogi State Police Command says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping and killing their victim.The state Police PRO, William Aya, on Tuesday
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
It's Now Legal! Canada Lifts 100-Year Ban On Use Of Marijuana
A marijuana prohibition that has lasted close to 100 years in Canada ended on Wednesday following the country's legalisation of the drug for recreational use. Canada
Lifestyle: The Central American caravan has swelled to an estimated 7,000 migrants. Despite Trump's threats, it's heading north toward the US border.
The migrant caravan that trekked through the Northern Triangle and reached Mexico this weekend has swelled to an estimated 7,000 people, and is largely heading
Politics: Actor Gerard Butler and the US Navy practiced rescuing a bag of popcorn with a nuclear submarine — here's why
Politics Actor Gerard Butler and the US Navy practiced rescuing a bag of popcorn with a nuclear submarine — here's why The US Navy has a variety
Zamfara students seek govt help over new tuition fees
The National Union of Zamfara State Students has appealed to the state government to help offset the news tuition fees charged students by Sokoto State
Aisha Buhari reportedly stops Oshiomhole from accessing president’s residence in Aso Rock
- APC national chairman, Comrade Adams seems to have stepped on powerful toes- The former governor of Edo state is said to have infuriated the
2019: Group begs Igbo Muslims to join politics
As the 2019 general elections approach, Muslims of Igbo extraction have been urged to join political parties and contest positions of choice but warned against
Post Your Comment below: >>