We Remain With Atiku For 2019, Not Buhari – Northern Group

The North West Zone of Atiku Care Foundation has disowned a statement credited to an activist, Comrade Sanusi Ababaye, that the foundation had dumped PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and pitched its tent with President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, its Northwest Director of Media and Publicity, Okpani Dickson, said:



“What actually transpired was an attempt by a young man …to discredit Atiku Care Foundation due to its widely acceptable philanthropic works that have created a huge grassroots followership base across the country, particularly in the North.

“We enjoin the public to be smarter at recognising and combating outright fabrications.

“Sanusi Ababaye has spoken on behalf of just himself because we are sure that even his wife and children would not subscribe to his decision to support the administration of President Buhari…”

The foundation urged well-meaning Nigerians and its members in the Northwest to disregard the statement, adding that they remained loyal to Abubakar.

It added: “As a group, we have elected to fulfil the mandate of the foundation and remain focused to deliver on the vision of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, for the foundation, which recognises the importance of improved welfare of the people in the promotion of national growth and development, which is targeted at strengthening sustainable access to aids, trainings and the provision of those basic infrastructure to the disadvantaged and less privileged Nigerians and communities to secure national prosperity.

“Ababaye has no followership in the foundation. He is just a willing tool in the hands of propagandists attempting to sow the seeds of discord in the foundation.

“We wish to remind him that he is on a solo trip and his plans have failed even before they were hatched as all Atiku Care Foundation members, even before joining the foundation, were motivated by the need to touch the lives of Nigerians who have been impoverished by this administration.

“Since Nigerians are still suffering, nothing has changed yet; so, the minds of members of the foundation remain unchanged.

“Atiku Care Foundation remains resolute and committed to ensuring it contributes its quota towards ensuring Nigerians are free of this (Buhari) poverty spreading administration come May 29, 2019.”

