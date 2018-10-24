Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Nigerian University Professor Commits Suicide



What could make a man at the peak of his career decide to take his own life? Frank Onyezili, a Professor of Biological Science with the Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, has committed suicide.

It was learnt that the don, who reportedly left a suicide note behind, might have killed himself over family problems.
A source from the institution told The Punch that the aged professor at a time complained of being abandoned by his family.

The source said, “One thing I noticed is that the don had been complaining of not having adequate care and he was aging.”

The Director of Information of the institution, Chief Mrs Waku Roseline, confirmed the unfortunate incident and added that the police should be in possession of the suicide note.

Waku said Professor Frank Onyezili committed suicide on Friday last week at FUAM.

When contacted, the police spokesman, DSP Moses Yamu, said he was not aware of the incident.

