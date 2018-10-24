Police Storm Kidnappers Den, Nab Two... Victim Found Dead

The state Police PRO, William Aya, on Tuesday in Lokoja said the suspects – 35-year-old Tairu Amedu and 38-year-old Aleru Suleman – were arrested at their den following the information that one Sanni Aliu of Ankpa had been kidnapped.
He said, “Due to the activities of criminal elements
“A combined team of the police and DSS operatives swung into action and through intelligence, stormed a kidnappers’ hideout and arrested the suspects.
“The victim was discovered dead and the body recovered from the den.”
The PPRO added that exhibits recovered from the suspects were 11 SIM cards, 29 pieces of fake US dollars 23 pieces of fake euros, phones and seven ATM cards.
The suspects would be arraigned on completion of investigation.
