Police Storm Kidnappers Den, Nab Two... Victim Found Dead

The Kogi State Police Command says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping and killing their victim.

The state Police PRO, William Aya, on Tuesday in Lokoja said the suspects – 35-year-old Tairu Amedu and 38-year-old Aleru Suleman – were arrested at their den following the information that one Sanni Aliu of Ankpa had been kidnapped.

