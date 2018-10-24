Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Police Storm Kidnappers Den, Nab Two... Victim Found Dead



The Kogi State Police Command says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping and killing their victim.

The state Police PRO, William Aya, on Tuesday in Lokoja said the suspects – 35-year-old Tairu Amedu and 38-year-old Aleru Suleman – were arrested at their den following the information that one Sanni Aliu of Ankpa had been kidnapped.

He said, “Due to the activities of criminal elements 

in Kogi State, including kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism, the Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, directed the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in the state to hunt down the criminals terrorising Kogi and ensure that they are arrested.

“A combined team of the police and DSS operatives swung into action and through intelligence, stormed a kidnappers’ hideout and arrested the suspects.

“The victim was discovered dead and the body recovered from the den.”

The PPRO added that exhibits recovered from the suspects were 11 SIM cards, 29 pieces of fake US dollars 23 pieces of fake euros, phones and seven ATM cards.

The suspects would be arraigned on completion of investigation.

