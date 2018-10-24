Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Headlines |

Ekweremadu: Nothing Good In APC To Make Him Join Them



The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has debunked the rumour making the rounds that the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, is planning to leave the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

PDP said nothing good in APC that could attract Ekweremadu.
Instead of losing members, the PDP said aggrieved members of the APC would defect to the former ruling party soon.

There had been unconfirmed reports that Ekweremadu was planning to defect from the PDP to the APC for allegedly losing the Vice-Presidential ticket of the party to a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi.

Ekweremadu was believed to have positioned himself for the slot, but was said to have been disappointed when the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, announced Obi as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

As part of the strategy to clinch the VP position, Ekweremadu was also believed to have rallied round delegates from the South-East to vote for Atiku at the party’s national convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

To show his disaffection, Ekweremadu, whose name had already been submitted by the PDP to the Independent National Electoral Commission as a senatorial candidate from Enugu State, was said to be considering leaving the PDP for the APC.

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, debunked the rumours, saying Ekweremadu “will never leave the PDP.”

Ologbondiyan said, “Why would someone like the DSP (Deputy Senate President ) consider joining the APC?

“This is a party that the highest court in the land just described as being stupid. Who will leave a rebranded party like the PDP and join such a party that has been described in such a derogatory word?

“Forget the rumour. Dr Ekweremadu is with us and will never join a party like APC that is enmeshed in eternal crisis.”

Asked if the party had met with Ekweremadu to determine if he was actually planning to leave or not, Ologbondiyan said that the “party has a way of holding meetings with its officials and others”, adding that “such meetings are not held on the pages of newspapers.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Headlines 24/10/2018 02:00:00 Fake EFCC Operatives Dupe Victim Of N800k

Fake EFCC Operatives Dupe Victim Of N800k

Two men, who allegedly impersonated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, staffers and stole N800,000, were on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court

0 Headlines 24/10/2018 02:12:00 Ekweremadu: Nothing Good In APC To Make Him Join Them

Ekweremadu: Nothing Good In APC To Make Him Join Them

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has debunked the rumour making the rounds that the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu,

0 Headlines 24/10/2018 02:24:00 Police Storm Kidnappers Den, Nab Two... Victim Found Dead

Police Storm Kidnappers Den, Nab Two... Victim Found Dead

The Kogi State Police Command says it has arrested two suspects for allegedly kidnapping and killing their victim.The state Police PRO, William Aya, on Tuesday

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 14:31:00 LASG declare DJ Cuppy artiste of the year

LASG declare DJ Cuppy artiste of the year

At the maiden edition of Lagos Youth Merit Awards, the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development awarded celebrity Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly

0 News 20/10/2018 23:41:00 2019: Okagbare mobilizes for Atiku in Norway

2019: Okagbare mobilizes for Atiku in Norway

The Director in charge of Diaspora Wing Atiku Care Foundation, Oslo, Norway, Mrs. Grace Okagbare, has called on Nigerians resident overseas and home to vote 

0 News 19/10/2018 15:37:00 Men react after singer Simi asked them to treat women same way they treat their mothers

Men react after singer Simi asked them to treat women same way they treat their mothers

Mothers are very important in a family and their roles cannot be overemphasised. So many men cherish their moms and would go to great lengths

0 News 17/10/2018 20:45:00 Ogun Accord Party sacks scribe

Ogun Accord Party sacks scribe

ABEOKUTA—THE Accord Party in Ogun State has sacked its secretary, Alhaji Saula Adegunwa, through a vote of no confidence adopted at a meeting of Ogun

0 News 23/10/2018 10:31:00 Barcelona legend reveals his teams will never play Mourinho's type of football

Barcelona legend reveals his teams will never play Mourinho's type of football

- Barca legend Xavi says his team will employ a different approach from Jose Mourinho style- The Spaniard accepts Mourinho teams are tough to beat

0 News 18/10/2018 04:20:00 2019: Atiku wooing Diaspora technocrats back home… – Ex-Minister

2019: Atiku wooing Diaspora technocrats back home… – Ex-Minister

By Dirisu YakubuABUJA – A former Minister in the the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan has said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate in

Most Watched Movies

cron