Fake EFCC Operatives Dupe Victim Of N800k

Two men, who allegedly impersonated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, staffers and stole N800,000, were on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused — unemployed Ibrahim Sodiq, 27, a resident of Iyana-Ipaja and Chijioke Ugwu, 27, a teacher, who resides at Ijegun area, were arraigned before the Magistrate, Mrs F.F. George.

The criminal friends are facing a four-count charge of



conspiracy, impersonation, obtaining money under false pretences and stealing. Both denied the charges. The magistrate granted the accused a bail of N500, 000 each with two sureties each, adding that the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government. According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offences sometime in August at Akowonjo, a Lagos suburb. He said the accused and three others yet to be apprehended, conspired to obtain N800, 000 from Afolabi Sowede, on the pretext of committing felony. “The accused went to the complainant’s office, claiming that they were from EFCC in Ikoyi, accusing him of committing a crime.