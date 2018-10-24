Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Family of Father, Mother, Kids Plagued With Madness Get Help



Few weeks ago, we shared a shocking report of a family of five roaming the streets of Calabar. Here is an update;
Cross River Government in partnership with the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Calabar, are providing succour to the Ogoja mentally deranged family following intense search and rescue...
The family of Mr. & Mrs. Ben Ogar were located following weeks of intense search by a team from the Cross River State Government and Federal Neuro Psychiatric hospital, Calabar, Cross River State.

According to his wife, Mr. Ben and his wife lost their means of livelihood about the same time six years ago while still resident in Abuja with their two kids, and what followed was a mental disorder leading to Mr. Ben relocating himself and his wife to his country home in Ogoja where he opted to stay in a shanty rather than his father's house. His family rescued his first set of kids from him when he started showing signs of this disorder, and six years of roaming the streets of Ogoja produced the three kids he was rescued with.

Doctors confirmed Mr. Ben to be suffering from a mental disorder, while his wife is only having the 'folie a deux' syndrome as a result of her husband's ideation. The children, two girls and a boy, are in very stable condition and are responding to treatment very well.

The Honorable Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, said the erstwhile mentally deranged family are in stable condition and are responding well to treatment. The family will be rehabilitated and reintegrated into the society with continuous medical care and social welfare.

The Ministry of Sustainable Development and Social Welfare, Mr. Oliver Orok, noted that the State Government had already provided feeding and accommodation to the couple with adequate medical care.

