Family of Father, Mother, Kids Plagued With Madness Get Help

The family of Mr. & Mrs. Ben Ogar were located following weeks of intense search by a team from the Cross River State Government and Federal Neuro Psychiatric hospital, Calabar, Cross River State.
According to his wife, Mr. Ben and his wife lost their means of livelihood about the same time six years ago while still resident in Abuja with their two kids, and what followed was a mental disorder leading to Mr. Ben relocating himself and his wife to his country home in Ogoja where he opted to stay in a shanty rather than his father's house. His family rescued his first set of kids from him when he started showing signs of this disorder, and six years of roaming the streets of Ogoja produced the three kids he was rescued with.
Doctors confirmed Mr. Ben to be suffering from a mental disorder, while his wife is only having the 'folie a deux' syndrome as a result of her husband's ideation. The children, two girls and a boy, are in very stable condition and are responding to treatment very well.
The Ministry of Sustainable Development and Social Welfare, Mr. Oliver Orok, noted that the State Government had already provided feeding and accommodation to the couple with adequate medical care.
Related Articles
Fayose All Smiles After He Was Granted Bail Today (Photos)
Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State spent less than 30 minutes at the federal high court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Wednesday. The hearing was brief
Ekweremadu Breaks His Silence On Dumping PDP For APC
The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has reacted to multiple media reports that he is considering leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In a statement issued
Abuja Lady, Anita Shot Dead By Police For Refusing To Open Her Car Door (Photos)
A new report giving more details. Fresh facts have emerged on the circumstances surrounding the killing of Anita Akapson, said to be the daughter of
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
The Oracle of Ota and his questionable endorsement
By Morenike Taire The Southwestern town of Ota is famous primarily for two things: farming and witchcraft. For its Yoruba neighbours, the witchcraft is the most
Okowa celebrates Okoloko on appointment as judge in Washington
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Breaking: Police fire teargas at protesting NHIS workers
By Anthony Ogbonna and Johnbosco Agbakwuru ABUJA – WORKERS at the headquarters of the National Health Insurance Scheme, NHIS, early morning today clashed with the Police
South Sudan closes nightclubs after deadly attack
South Sudan’s Government has shut down the country’s nightclubs after armed men stormed a venue in the Capital Juba, killing two revelers, Police spokesman Daniel
Just In: Bolt rejects Maltese football contract
Sprint superstar Usain Bolt has turned down a contract from Maltese champions Valletta and will remain in Australia to pursue his dream of becoming a
Strategy: A productivity expert with half a million followers says there's one tool every successful person uses to reach a goal — but it can also hold you back
Successful people build habits by measuring their progress — and it can be as much of a hindrance as a benefit, according to productivity expert
Post Your Comment below: >>