Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Headlines |

Vehicle Plunges Into River In Delta, 3 Persons Dead



Three persons have been reportedly drowned as a vehicle carrying five passengers plunged into the Agbarho River along the East-West Road in Ughelli North area of Delta State.

The incident occurred during a downpour on Tuesday.
This is coming barely a month after a similar incident occurred, which claimed the lives of three persons who were returning from Bayelsa State.

Two of the five passengers were said to have survived the accident.

On Wednesday, local and professional divers were still battling to recover the bodies of the passengers that were drowned in the accident.

One of the deceased was identified as Omamode Ojegba, in his early 40s and said to be the campaign Director General of the Delta State ADP Governorship Candidate, Frank Esanubi.

A friend to one of the victims who did not want to be quoted said the occupants were returning from a political meeting in Kwale when the accident occurred.

As at Wednesday when the vehicle was recovered, the bodies of the three victims were yet to be found. How sad!

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Headlines 25/10/2018 00:00:00 How SARS Officers Allegedly Electrocuted Woman & Escaped

How SARS Officers Allegedly Electrocuted Woman & Escaped

A 36-year-old Carpenter, Samuel Shiekuma, on Tuesday, told the Presidential Panel on the reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that one Comfort Hembe was allegedly

0 Headlines 25/10/2018 00:15:00 Buhari Govt. Proposes N8.73 Trillion Budget For 2019

Buhari Govt. Proposes N8.73 Trillion Budget For 2019

At the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, stated that the Federal

0 Headlines 25/10/2018 00:30:00 Senate Adjourns Plenary Again, To Resume In November

Senate Adjourns Plenary Again, To Resume In November

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, announced on Wednesday that the Nigerian senate has adjourned its plenary for two weeks, and will resume for plenary on

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 19:00:00 Edufirst.Ng set to raise standard of education in Nigeria

Edufirst.Ng set to raise standard of education in Nigeria

By Naomi Uzor Education First Nigeria (Edufirst.Ng), yesterday said all is set to embark on a campaign themed “Raising the Standard of Education in Nigeria”, a

0 News 24/10/2018 17:28:00 Pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN

Pipe bombs sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN

Pipe bombs were sent to Barack Obama, prominent Democrats and CNN — all hate figures for backers of President Donald Trump — in a coordinated

0 News 19/10/2018 15:28:00 Alonge emerges new NYCN chairman in Kogi

Alonge emerges new NYCN chairman in Kogi

Lokoja, Oct. 19, 2018 Mr Isreal Alonge, on Friday emerged as the newly elected chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi chapter. Newsmen

0 News 24/10/2018 22:45:00 ‘Digital technology needed to drive ease of doing business’

‘Digital technology needed to drive ease of doing business’

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Phase3, a fibre optic infrastructure and telecommunications service provider, Mr. Stanley Jegede, has stressed that deployment of digitalized technology

0 News 24/10/2018 00:49:00 Bauchi group donates N4.2m in support of Buhari/Osinbajo re-election bid

Bauchi group donates N4.2m in support of Buhari/Osinbajo re-election bid

- N4.2 million has been donated for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari and the vice president- The fund was donated by a food

0 News 20/10/2018 17:20:00 6 reasons why your poop looks...Green?!

6 reasons why your poop looks...Green?!

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

Most Watched Movies

cron