While making the announcement, Saraki said; “These are committees that are going to carry out the oversight. It is only plenary session that is being suspended. We expect our committees to carry out oversight in this period.
“Particularly if you recollect, when we debated the Eurobond, there were a lot of questions on implementation and utilisation of those loans. But because of the expediency and the demand from the executive that we approve those loans, we did it but with the understanding that our committees will quickly go and do oversight in MDAs to see that those funds have been properly utilised.
“And also budget implementation of 2018, and also the poverty social intervention programme that we raised. So I will like all our committees that during this period, to carry out the necessary oversight so that we can report when we do resume back to plenary. The committees will be meeting till 6th of November."
Related Articles
How SARS Officers Allegedly Electrocuted Woman & Escaped
A 36-year-old Carpenter, Samuel Shiekuma, on Tuesday, told the Presidential Panel on the reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that one Comfort Hembe was allegedly
Buhari Govt. Proposes N8.73 Trillion Budget For 2019
At the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, stated that the Federal
Senate Adjourns Plenary Again, To Resume In November
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, announced on Wednesday that the Nigerian senate has adjourned its plenary for two weeks, and will resume for plenary on
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Atiku is not sick - Media team blames political opponents for spreading rumour
- Atiku Abubakar's media team said the PDP presidential candidate is not sick- The media team said the news of Atiku illness was sponsored by
Buhari to visit Seme Border Tuesday
President Muhammadu Buhari and his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon will on Tuesday perform the official hand-over of the new Economic Community of West
Pregnant Meghan Markle wakes up at 4:30 a.m. To practice yoga
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Political thugs stop court from sitting in Umuahia
By Anayo Okoli UMUAHIA—SCORES of suspected political thugs said to have been mobilised by a faction of the APC in Abia State yesterday, disrupted activities at
Bulgaria seizes $14.3 million in fake bills
Bulgarian Authorities raided a print shop on Monday that was making counterfeit cash, and seized fake euro and dollar bills worth more than 14.3 million
Ikot Abasi backs their son, Ekere
By Chioma Onuegbu IF there is any local government area in Akwa Ibom State where the All Progressives Congress, APC, seems to be feeling confident about
Post Your Comment below: >>