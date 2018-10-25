Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News | Headlines |

Buhari Govt. Proposes N8.73 Trillion Budget For 2019



At the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria has proposed N8.73trillion for next year’s budget.

The minister minister who made the disclosure after the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Abuja, said the sum is N400bn lower than that of this year.
Udoma said the council has pegged the price of crude oil per barrel at $60, as well as exchange rate at $305, while daily crude oil production is put at 2.3m barrels per day.

He said Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2019 to 2021 has been approved by the council and that it would soon be submitted to National Assembly for further consideration.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 Headlines 25/10/2018 00:00:00 How SARS Officers Allegedly Electrocuted Woman & Escaped

How SARS Officers Allegedly Electrocuted Woman & Escaped

A 36-year-old Carpenter, Samuel Shiekuma, on Tuesday, told the Presidential Panel on the reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), that one Comfort Hembe was allegedly

0 Headlines 25/10/2018 00:15:00 Buhari Govt. Proposes N8.73 Trillion Budget For 2019

Buhari Govt. Proposes N8.73 Trillion Budget For 2019

At the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, stated that the Federal

0 Headlines 25/10/2018 00:30:00 Senate Adjourns Plenary Again, To Resume In November

Senate Adjourns Plenary Again, To Resume In November

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, announced on Wednesday that the Nigerian senate has adjourned its plenary for two weeks, and will resume for plenary on

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 23/10/2018 18:02:00 We have no other country but Nigeria, others who feel they have another country may choose to go – President Buhari

We have no other country but Nigeria, others who feel they have another country may choose to go – President Buhari

President Buhari advised Nigerians to remain faithful and loyal to the country and that those who have another place they can go to other than Nigeria, should proceed

0 News 22/10/2018 09:54:00 Buhari is change but Atiku is bureau de change - Rev Fr. Mbaka

Buhari is change but Atiku is bureau de change - Rev Fr. Mbaka

- Spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has described president Buhar as change- The respected cleric also described candidate of the

0 News 19/10/2018 03:11:00 Delta govt urges OML30 host communities, firms to honour GMoU

Delta govt urges OML30 host communities, firms to honour GMoU

By Jimitota Onoyume WARRI—Delta State Government has appealed to host communities of OML 30 and operators of the mining lease, Heritage Energy Operational Services, HEDSL, to

0 News 22/10/2018 03:13:00 Let the campaigns be issues-driven

Let the campaigns be issues-driven

THE various political parties vying for the presidency in 2019 deserve commendation for successfully concluding their primaries and producing presidential candidates with minimal friction and

0 News 18/10/2018 16:55:00 Sports: NFL WEEK 7: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Sports: NFL WEEK 7: Our official predictions for who wins this weekend

Week 6 was a brutal one for bettors, myself extremely included. Whether it was half-point hooks gone wrong, or completely misreading how a game would

0 News 19/10/2018 01:35:00 Move to stop installation of new Obaro of Kabba suffers setback

Move to stop installation of new Obaro of Kabba suffers setback

By Boluwaji Obahopo The effort of the Ilajo clan in Kabba, Kogi State, to restrain Governor Yahaya Bello from presenting the staff of office to Oba

Most Watched Movies

cron