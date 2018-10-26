PRAYER FOR TODAY

Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

0 Headlines 26/10/2018 00:00:00 Pastor Connives With Two Others To Murder A Nurse?

Pastor Connives With Two Others To Murder A Nurse?

A pastor has allegedly connived with two other persons to commit murder. A chief magistrates’ court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has remanded the pastor

0 Headlines 26/10/2018 00:15:00 Did Keyamo Collect Money From NNPC For Buhari's Election?

Did Keyamo Collect Money From NNPC For Buhari's Election?

President Muhammadu Buhari's Campaign Organisation spokesperson, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has reacted after being accused of collecting huge amount of money from the NNPC, ahead of the

0 Headlines 26/10/2018 00:30:00 Ambode Still Working Under Impeachment Fears

Ambode Still Working Under Impeachment Fears

The most performing governor in Nigeria, as attest to by millions, was denied a second term ticket by the APC just because of cheap politics

0 News 25/10/2018 16:19:00 APC senator accuses Zamfara governor of sponsoring protests against Oshiomhole

APC senator accuses Zamfara governor of sponsoring protests against Oshiomhole

- Senator Kabiru Marafa has accused Governor Abdulaziz Yari of sponsoring protests against the APC national chairman- Marafa said the governor is hell-bent on the

0 News 22/10/2018 09:26:00 Kaduna streets deserted as security operatives enforce curfew

Kaduna streets deserted as security operatives enforce curfew

By Ben AgandeKaduna – A strict enforcement of the 24 hours curfew imposed by the Kaduna state government is on going with major streets in

0 News 21/10/2018 06:00:00 Military resettles 145, 000 IDPs in 3 states – Commander

Military resettles 145, 000 IDPs in 3 states – Commander

0 News 24/10/2018 07:04:00 MTN Vs The Government: Is Poor Communications Hurting Nigeria’s Economy? By Dr. Nkiru Balonwu

MTN Vs The Government: Is Poor Communications Hurting Nigeria’s Economy? By Dr. Nkiru Balonwu

Nigeria is MTN’s biggest market in Africa, representing almost one-third of the telecommunication company’s total annual revenues. Yet relations between the South African-held company and

0 News 19/10/2018 15:54:00 NBC Threatens To Sanction AIT Over Fast-Rising, Govt-Critical Kakaaki Social

NBC Threatens To Sanction AIT Over Fast-Rising, Govt-Critical Kakaaki Social

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned Africa Independent Television (AIT) to be careful in its usage of “user-generated content from the social media” on

0 News 25/10/2018 08:51:00 Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings

Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to

