PRAYER FOR TODAY

Related Articles
Pastor Connives With Two Others To Murder A Nurse?
A pastor has allegedly connived with two other persons to commit murder. A chief magistrates’ court in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, has remanded the pastor
Did Keyamo Collect Money From NNPC For Buhari's Election?
President Muhammadu Buhari's Campaign Organisation spokesperson, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has reacted after being accused of collecting huge amount of money from the NNPC, ahead of the
Ambode Still Working Under Impeachment Fears
The most performing governor in Nigeria, as attest to by millions, was denied a second term ticket by the APC just because of cheap politics
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
APC senator accuses Zamfara governor of sponsoring protests against Oshiomhole
- Senator Kabiru Marafa has accused Governor Abdulaziz Yari of sponsoring protests against the APC national chairman- Marafa said the governor is hell-bent on the
Kaduna streets deserted as security operatives enforce curfew
By Ben AgandeKaduna – A strict enforcement of the 24 hours curfew imposed by the Kaduna state government is on going with major streets in
Military resettles 145, 000 IDPs in 3 states – Commander
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
MTN Vs The Government: Is Poor Communications Hurting Nigeria’s Economy? By Dr. Nkiru Balonwu
Nigeria is MTN’s biggest market in Africa, representing almost one-third of the telecommunication company’s total annual revenues. Yet relations between the South African-held company and
NBC Threatens To Sanction AIT Over Fast-Rising, Govt-Critical Kakaaki Social
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has warned Africa Independent Television (AIT) to be careful in its usage of “user-generated content from the social media” on
Belgium take outright top spot in new FIFA rankings
Belgium have edged ahead of France to take outright top spot in FIFA’s world rankings released on Thursday. Tiny Gibraltar were the biggest risers, thanks to
Post Your Comment below: >>