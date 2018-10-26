Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Face of Man Who Climbed Billboard to Protest Against Buhari After He Regained Freedom



The young Nigerian, Muhammad Lawan Faro (pictured in white jersey), who climbed a billboard hanger in Yola, Adamawa state capital with threats of jumping down if President Buhari fails to resign, has been released from police custody.

Lawan Faro said his action was necessitated by the “extreme poverty” in the land. “I think it’s time for Buhari to give way for someone like Atiku Abubakar to lead us out of the present hardship”, he cried.
He was eventually brought down and arrested by officers attached to Jimeta Division of the Nigeria Police in Yola following the incident.

Mustapha Atiku Ribadu who met with Faro after his release today took to Facebook to share an update. He wrote; "With the boy Muhammad Lawan on the billboard hanger yesterday. We spoke extensively with the boy this afternoon, I sincerely believe he is very sane and is not doing this thing for any monetary gain or under the influence of any drug or persons.

"I am proud of how the police handled the situation, Dan Sanda Abokin Kowa. I am equally happy how some Atiku Abubakar supporters responded to the situation, so also our members of the BLACKCAP revolution and the APC faithfuls.

"The boy told me in private he has nothing against PMB but a pro Atiku Abubakar a diehard supporter of the former VP."

